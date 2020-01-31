DSF Final Weekend Sale Kicks Off

It’s hard to believe but the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is almost over, but not before the city’s retailers offer one last chance for shoppers to pick up some seriously good offers during the DSF Final Sale. Hundreds of brands are confirmed to take part this weekend, with further sale up to 90 per cent off from Thursday 30 January through to Saturday 1 February.

The milestone edition of DSF has seen some incredible promotions from every kind of brand – womenswear, menswear, lifestyle and home, cosmetics and beauty, accessories and more. The DSF Final Sale Weekend really is the last opportunity to pick up those must have items, sought after trinkets and major investment pieces for a fraction of the price. Bargain hunters beware; this is a shopping weekend not to be missed.

It’s not just the shopping malls that will be part of the DSF Final Sale, as a new flash sale will also run at Swyp Market Outside The Box (MOTB) at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on the same weekend (30 January to 1 February). For the first time ever, more than 80 vendors that were carefully selected to create a unique, al fresco, festival market shopping experience will reduce their prices on some real treasures.