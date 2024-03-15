ZETA Seventy Seven Celebrates its 3rd Anniversary with an Array of Exceptional Experiences

Between March 15th and 23rd, raise a toast to 3 years of unforgettable moments at ZETA Seventy Seven, where an array of delectable culinary delights, engaging entertainment, and much more await to mark this special occasion.

ZETA Seventy Seven, the breathtaking rooftop restaurant located in Address Beach Resort, is gearing up to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in style. Having opened its doors on March 17th 2021, ZETA Seventy Seven has since been captivating diners with its unique blend of Asian culinary creations, impeccable service, and jaw-dropping views. To mark this remarkable milestone, the unique dining destination invites everyone to share in the celebrations between March 15th and 23rd, as the venue serves up a selection of mouthwatering dishes, complimentary drinks, and much more.

Soon to enter its fourth year, ZETA Seventy Seven has always been synonymous with extraordinary dining experiences. The name, which reflects its distinguished location on the 77th floor of the iconic Address Beach Resort, embodies the essence of elevated dining. With its incredible alfresco setting, ZETA Seventy Seven offers Dubai’s best views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, and the extended city skyline, leaving new and returning guests in awe every time they step foot through the doors.

Seamlessly blending the city’s dynamic energy with the serenity of the sea, this vibrant locale creates the perfect ambience for any occasion. To make your experience at this stunning venue even more special, currently ZETA Seventy Seven hosts weekly Monday Temptation nights, which includes unlimited house beverages with a signature snack platter, while on Thursdays, diners can indulge in an Asian-inspired evening, featuring an unlimited array of exquisite sushi and tempting rice grape. Adjacent to the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool in a building, guests are treated to a sensory journey that encompasses both culinary delights and breathtaking vistas.

To mark its 3rd year of continued excellence, the talented chefs at ZETA Seventy Seven have prepared a delectable 3-course set menu, available for just AED 177 per person, which will be available between March 15th and 23rd. Diners can embark on a delightful journey starting with their choice of Tuna Tataki or Silky Tofu with Soba Noodle, followed by two main course options of succulent Chicken Teriyaki or Vegetable Robata with Garlic Rice. Finishing the meal on a high note, those with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as a tempting Sweet Maki awaits for dessert.

Lovers of Asian fusion food can indulge their senses even further with the restaurant’s sumptuous a la carte menu, with a revised minimum spend of AED 177 instead of AED 477 throughout the anniversary period. On March 15th, diners will be specially treated with a complimentary glass of sparkling to start the celebrations. On the same day, ZETA Seventy Seven will also host a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony, where guests can truly share in the joy of the restaurant’s 3rd anniversary.

Head to ZETA Seventy Seven from March 15th to 23rd and raise a toast to 3 years of culinary innovation, passion, and unforgettable moments. For more information and bookings, call 04 879 8866 or email DineAtBeacResort@addresshotels.com.

ZETA Seventy Seven 3rd Anniversary

When: From March 15th to 23rd

Where: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

Offer: 3-course set menu for AED 177; A la carte menu available for a minimum spend of AED 177; Cake-cutting ceremony (on March 15th); A complimentary glass of sparkling (on March 15th)

*For booking and more information, call 04 879 8866 or email DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com