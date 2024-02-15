Made for Elegant Lifestyle: Palm Jumeirah’s Ultimate Family Villa

contact a dedicated consultant For detailed information or to arrange a private viewing, buyers interested in embracing this exceptional lifestyle are encouraged to

Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, renowned for its architectural grandeur and opulence, is the setting for a timeless treasure—a classic 5-bedroom villa nestled within the prestigious Jumeirah Zabeel Saray resort complex. This remarkable property encapsulates classic elegance, offering a blend of luxury and spacious living environments designed to cater to the ultimate family lifestyle. Against the stunning vista of the Dubai Marina skyline, it serves as a hallmark of Dubai’s luxurious living, welcoming those in pursuit of unparalleled elegance and comfort.

Classic Elegance and Spacious Living

The villa exudes timeless charm and sophistication, with its grand foyer boasting double-height ceilings, a formal guest living and dining area, and a cozy living room on the second floor thoughtfully positioned among the bedrooms.

It features five spacious bedrooms, each paired with elegant bathrooms, alongside two garages. The property also includes a comprehensive suite of additional rooms like a maid’s room, storage, and laundry facilities, ensuring every family need is met with refined taste. The essence of classic elegance is further embodied in the private swimming pool adjacent to the lounge-style kitchen and the beautifully landscaped garden, offering expansive outdoor living spaces ideal for family gatherings.

Tailored for Luxurious Family Living

Every corner of the villa whispers luxury, from the master suite’s panoramic views and walk-in closet to the opulent bathroom, high ceilings, and expansive windows that flood the interiors with natural light. The state-of-the-art kitchen, featuring premium appliances and a breakfast bar, caters to the culinary enthusiast and makes entertaining a delight. The villa grants exclusive access to a pristine private beach and the exceptional amenities of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, including the Talise Ottoman Spa, modern fitness centers, and exquisite dining venues. The secure, private community offers families peace of mind with around-the-clock security.

Strategically Located for the Ultimate Family Lifestyle

Ideally situated on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the villa offers panoramic views, epitomizing the dream of beachfront family living. Its prime location ensures easy access to Dubai’s key attractions, luxury shopping, and the Dubai International Airport, along with top-tier educational and healthcare facilities, perfectly suiting family needs.

More Than a Home: A Family Lifestyle of Distinction

This villa is not merely a residence; it is a gateway to a lifestyle of classic elegance, spacious comfort, and family-oriented luxury. It presents an opportunity for families to enjoy the serenity of a private beach, host memorable gatherings, and access exclusive amenities. Catering to those who value a sophisticated family lifestyle, this property sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai.

Now available for immediate move-in, this distinguished villa, presented by Sterling Capital Real Estate with DLD Permit: 0694960000, enriches Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, promising a lifestyle of classic elegance and family-oriented luxury.

For detailed information or to arrange a private viewing, buyers interested in embracing this exceptional lifestyle are encouraged to contact a dedicated consultant.