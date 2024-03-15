Planning a Solo Vacation? Let Emirates be Your Guide!

For all those celebrating Plan a Solo Vacation Day, Emirates has curated special tips and tricks to help customers embrace the sheer thrill, freedom, and adventure of travelling alone.

Solo travel has been steadily gaining ground post pandemic. In a 2023 survey conducted by Solo Travel World in the United States, 68% of participants identified themselves as independent travellers.

Read more: Travel Hacks for Solo Travellers

Solo travel offers a unique opportunity to explore the world on your own terms, without having to accommodate the whims and wants of travel companions. Whether you’re a seasoned solo traveller or planning your first independent trip, Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew will transform the way you perceive travel.

On booking hotels…

Alessandra Piper from the UK, who has been flying with Emirates for over nine years shares her hacks: “I make it a point to go on at least two solo trips a year. Always book hotels with a flexible booking policy, as you may decide to stay longer in some places at the spur of the moment. The flexible policy will ensure you do not get stuck with cancellation fees.”

On gastronomy…

Eabha Sloyan from Ireland channelled her inner foodie: “Food markets are absolutely fabulous. In my most recent trip I visited the famous Tsukiji Market in Tokyo. Spending the evening in the market and bingeing on lots of sushi was a culinary adventure I could only dream of. The energy, fresh food and exquisite flavours made it an unforgettable experience. It’s a place I could go back to again and again.”

On safety and local culture…

Shamiso Guvava, from the UK, who has been with Emirates for over a year: “My cabin crew training changed my outlook of a solo trip. It taught me vigilance and attentiveness. Safety is of utmost importance. My training also equipped me with the confidence to communicate with people from diverse backgrounds and take guidance from locals and fellow travellers.”

On exploring…

Irfan Huseinovic, a Bosnian, who has been at Emirates for over a year: “My trick is to walk everywhere as it makes it easier to navigate and explore the city at your own pace. My longest solo vacation was in Malta, when I spent 25 days on the beautiful island. It was an incredible trip filled with self-discovery, adventure, and unbelievable experiences. From exploring ancient ruins to soaking up the sun on breath-taking beaches, every moment was magical.”

Micaela Olivieri, an Argentinian cabin crew member with Emirates for over two years, listed her top three must-dos: “First things first, always take care of yourself and your personal belongings. When walking in a crowded area, ensure your bag is in front of you rather than behind. Secondly, be situationally aware of the culture and respect it. Lastly, always trust your intuition and use your past experiences for guidance.”

Alessandra Piper: “The best thing I’ve learned so far: don’t be glued to your phone! Keep it in a secure place so you aren’t tempted to keep checking it. Look around, take in the sights and enjoy the view!”

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has over 21,500 multicultural cabin crew members and flies to over 140 destinations with a fleet of more than 260 aircraft. The airline trains its crew in safety, security, medical emergencies, hospitality, and service to delight customers from over 200 nationalities.

Emirates offers its cabin crew a range of benefits including competitive salary and medical benefits, accommodation, annual leave, annual leave tickets and deeply discounted flight tickets for themselves – to solo travel to their hearts’ content – and for their family and friends so that they can travel together too.

For those who want to combine solo travel with flying as a career, Emirates is actively recruiting cabin crew from around the world. Its recruitment team are hosting open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents. Aspiring Emirates cabin crew can check out www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew regularly for more details and open day schedules in their city or country.