DSS Saves Best for Last: Up to 90% Off in a 3-Day Super Sale

As this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) comes to a close, shoppers will be supercharged by an epic final sale featuring huge savings of up to 90 per cent!

The 24th edition of the annual summer retail festival will slash prices even further for three days from 2 to 4 September, the official end of DSS. Residents and visitors can explore a huge selection of promotions, with great sales as well as big reductions on everything from the latest in-trend fashions to home accessories and everyday essentials.

The three-day DSS final sale is the perfect way to bring the curtain down on 10 weeks of sensational shopping, family fun, fantastic festivities, huge promotions and great giveaways.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS promotes Dubai as a fun, open, welcoming and safe destination, with all of the participating venues, stores and malls following the important health and safety procedures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

DFRE highlights some of the best deals available to shoppers as part of the DSS final sale:

FASHION

Residents and visitors can stock up on new season styles with great deals on international fashion brands at malls and stores around the city. Abercrombie & Fitch will host a super Buy One, Get One Half Price deal while visitors to American Eagle Outfitters can find Buy One, Get One Free, Buy Two, Get One Free or Buy Five, Get Five Free offers on selected lines. American Vintage and Banana Republic will each host a part sale with prices dropping by as much as 70 per cent and Aspinal of London will welcome shoppers with up to 90 per cent off and deals including Buy Two, Get One Free. Customers at BCBGMAXAZRIA can enjoy up to 80 per cent off with a maximum of 70 per cent off at Boggi and up to half price savings at Guess. Hollister has a Buy One, Get One Half Price promotion across the entire store while up to half price savings can be found at Ralph Lauren. Deals at River Island include Buy Two, Get One Free on selected collections.

HOMEWARE

The DSS final sale is ideal for homeowners and tenants eager to give their villas, apartments or outdoor spaces a new lease of life. Shoppers can find savings up to 90 per cent at Al Huzaifa Furniture or up to 75 per cent at Chattels & More. Various offers can be found at Dwell including Buy Two, Get One Free along with up to 90 per cent off sale items. IKEA’s special DSS final sale offer includes a free cash back voucher with every purchase over AED500 or more, while Koala Living will wow customers with a half price promotion. Mood will host a part sale with between 35 to 75 per cent off while Natuzzi and Objekts of Desire will feature part sales with reductions up to 75 per cent. Shoppers can explore Buy Two, Get Two Free offers on selected items at Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids. The DSS final sale promotion at Think Kitchen includes up to 90 per cent off and Buy Two, Get One Free deals. Homes R Us will host a sale with reductions from 25 to 70 per cent plus an additional 10 per cent off the final bill.

FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES

Celebrate the end of DSS and the final sale with great deals on shoes and accessories to suit every taste. Shoppers can enjoy savings of 25 per cent on selected items and Buy One Pair, Get One Pair Free deals on sandals at Al Iscafi stores. Customers at Chic Shoes will find up to 70 per cent off while Ecco will host promotions including spend AED1,000 get 20 per cent off and spend AED1,500 get 30 per cent off. JSK Fashion and Manolo Blahnik stores will reduce prices by up to 60 per cent while Payless will offer all items for AED125 or less. Rock River Shoes and Shoexpress will both tempt shoppers with savings of up to 75 per cent during the final sale period. Deals of up to 90 per cent off will be available at Shoe King and Shoes 4 Us with up to 70 per cent off at Shoe Mart.

KIDSWEAR

Mums and dads can treat the kids to a whole new wardrobe without breaking the bank thanks to a super range of promotions on children’s clothes available during the DSS final sale. Abercrombie Kids will host a Buy One, Get One Half Price deal with up to 70 per cent off at Baby Shop and 75 per cent off at Bonpoint. Customers at Chipi can enjoy savings of up to 90 per cent. Shoppers can browse offers at Claire’s, including Buy Two, Get Two Free, or Buy One, Get One Free on selected items at Justice. Kids Puzzle and Little Angels will reduce prices by up to 60 per cent during the final sale with up to 90 per cent off at Smart Baby. Zippy has a variety of offers including Buy Two, Get One Free and a maximum of 90 per cent off.

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by Key Sponsor RAKBANK MasterCard and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and Circle Mall). For more information, log onto the website mydss.ae or follow @DSSsocial for the latest information.