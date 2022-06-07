The Łódzkie Region of Poland Presents Immense Potential for UAE Business

Expo 2020 Dubai ended on March 31, but it played a significant role in promoting different countries and their products effectively over the long-run such as the multi-functional self-service devices and biotechnology achievements of Łódzkie Voivodeship, one of the prominent Polish provinces at the Poland Pavilion.

The Łódzkie region was presented at the Expo 2020 Dubai from 6-10 November, 2021, in the Polish Pavilion with one motto ‘Łódzkie Voivodeship. Modernity inspired by tradition’. This motto reflects exactly what Łódzkie is today.

Grzegorz Schreiber, Head of the Łódzkie Voivodeship and one of the ambassadors of the exhibition, commented, “The Expo was an excellent opportunity to present the best of our region to the world. The objective was to highlight our local entrepreneurs and the Expo was the perfect opportunity for this.”

The companies that were present at the exhibition represent the agriculture and food industries. Exhibitors included Jagoda JPS Agromachines and Agro-Masz, manufacturers of the high-end agricultural, garden, and orchard machinery; industrial biotechnology expert Biotechnika (a supplier of, among others, economic fuel production solutions applied in biogas plants); Selfmaker Technology, a technology company that designs and develops multi-functional self-service devices, integration tools, and dedicated software; as well as the manufacturers of Majami fudge candy and Chrupex snacks. All these companies are active in international markets and the UAE is one of the most promising markets for them.

This is a ripe opportunity as Poland has rebounded well economically from the pandemic in 2021 and the momentum is expected to continue with GDP growth projected to reach 5.2% in 2022, before easing to 3.3% in 2023.

To establish business relations with companies from the Łódzkie region, get in touch at biznes@lodzkie.pl.