2022 First Union Coop’s Sale Kicks On

Discounts up to 75% announced on categories of Electronics, Food, Non-Food, Fresh Food, Frozen Food, Fishery, Organic, Household, Cleaning & Laundry, Outdoor & BBQ and more.

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, announced that it has allocated AED 5 Million for the “First Call” promotion campaign, which begins on February 18 and will continue until February 20, in all Union Coop branches and the participating outlets placed in four commercial centers affiliated with it: ‘Al Barsha Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, and Etihad Mall’.

Up to 75% on 3,000 selected goods

The promotion announces discounts of up to 75% on 3,000 selected goods, as this campaign falls within the promotion umbrella for the month of February to delight consumers, meet their requirements and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices, all of which is in line with cooperative community initiatives.

Part of Union Coop’s endeavors to offer deals that include big discounts for the community

In detail, the Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, confirmed that the Cooperative launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to make consumers happy as part of its endeavors to offer deals that include big discounts that meet the needs of community members, noting that the Dubai based entity had allocated multiple campaigns this February. All the campaigns are diverse and comprehensive, including the campaign that will be launched on February 18 that is ‘Friday’, with discounts of up to 75% on 3000 selected consumer and food products.

He added that the cooperative allocated AED 5 Million to this campaign, which will start tomorrow, and includes discounts on 3,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc., which will last for 3 days, starting from February 18 to February 20. This is part of a carefully prepared marketing plan to benefit everyone, in the interest of the consumer, and as part of its pioneering initiatives in providing various options for consumers to experience an exceptional shopping experience.