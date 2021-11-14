Irresistible Promotions Make Up Dazzling Diwali Festivities in Dubai

There is nothing like Diwali in Dubai, especially for shopping enthusiasts who have one last chance to win amazing prizes. The festive season is in full swing, and the excitement will only increase over the next few days as this occasion reaches its close on 13 November. With the sheer number of retail promotions, family fun events, and celebratory activities taking place during the final week of Diwali celebrations, residents and visitors can strike it lucky in the City of Gold.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Diwali is a major highlight of the city’s annual retail calendar. The popular Indian “Festival of Lights” sparks grand festivities every year as Dubai’s diverse neighbourhoods, world-class shopping malls and retail outlets are lit up. Add to that the gold and jewellery promotions and innumerable retail offers, and up to 75 per cent off on big brands such as Guess, Homebox, Koton, Promod, Clarks and much more. It’s a shopper’s paradise!

The Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali is celebrating Diwali in a unique way. Customers have the opportunity to get the gift of choice for their loved ones. By downloading the Festival Rewards app, they can get the Festival City Malls gift card with fees waived. This offer is valid till 13 November.

Dubai Festival City Mall is observing Diwali with a host of wonderful offers across the venue and from a carefully curated selection of independent retailers at Ripe By The Bay. Various special Diwali promotions make this night market the perfect place to pick up a bargain while taking in the spectacular views over Dubai Creek. The fun doesn’t stop there, visitors to the Dubai Festival City Mall have the opportunity to enter the draw and win a top-of-the-range Honda Accord EX Turbo 2021 when they spend AED300 or more. The festivities end on 13 November.

Great prizes, including a Citroen C3 Supermini Hatchback, are on offer at the City Centre Al Shindagha. To enter the lucky draw, visitors have to download the Share Rewards App on their mobile devices, spend AED100 at any store and AED200 at Carrefour, and scan their receipts and the winner will be announced on 13 November.

In partnership with Gargash Motors, a lucky shopper at Ibn Battuta Mall has the chance to win a brand new GAC GS4. For every purchase of AED200, they will be given a ticket to enter the competition and win the spectacular crossover SUV. This promotion is on until 13 November.

Customers can head to Centrepoint to buy their favorite brands this Diwali and win up to 5 gms of gold coins. The promotion is valid at nine Centrepoint outlets located in City Centre Deira, Sky Garden, Ibn Battuta Mall, Marina Mall, as well as other locations across the UAE. By spending AED200, residents and visitors can get scratch coupons for a chance to win. The offer runs until 14 November.