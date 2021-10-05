Souk Al Marfa Is Dubai’s Newest Waterfront Carpet Market

Dubai’s newest waterfront retail attraction – Souk Al Marfa – proved to be the perfect pit stop for homeowners looking to add a classic carpet or modern rug to their décor plans during this edition of the Dubai Home Festival (DHF).

Nakheel’s new waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands welcomed residents and visitors to explore its newly opened Carpet Market on 23 September. Featuring 49 stores, the Carpet Market thrilled shoppers with a dynamic collection of the best machine- and handmade carpets from the around region.

The Carpet Market is located in Souk Al Marfa’s East Zone, Village 4, and features stores including Fan Al Sahra Novelties Trading LLC, Al Tohaf Al Momayez Trading and Ace Carpet Trading, which all offer unique designs from various countries as well as high-quality pieces at affordable prices.

Ace Carpet Trading also gives shoppers an opportunity to custom-make the carpet of their choice with unique designs, colours and size options. It also features beautiful home decor, handmade dishes, handicrafts and jewellery to deliver a one-of-a-kind look to any home.

An indoor, air-conditioned shopping and trading hub stretches 1.9 km along the shoreline, Souk Al Marfa brings together local and international businesses to sell directly to customers from Dubai and around the Emirates.

Held until 30 September, DHF is a one-stop-shop for everything home related. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all of the stores and malls participating in DHF follow all of the important health and safety measures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.