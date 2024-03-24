As Ramadan nears, The Beach, JBR is set to capture the essence of this sacred month with a blend of activities and exclusive experiences. Offering special dining promotions across various eateries overlooking the sea as well as a unique artisanal market, guests are invited to enjoy a serene and delightful Ramadan amidst beautiful surroundings and decorations.

Dining offers

This Ramadan, The Beach, JBR, becomes a culinary hotspot with a plethora of dining deals sure to tantalize every palate. Dive into the season’s spirit with Awani’s special Ramadan Set Menu, priced at AED 155, which includes an assortment of dishes, soup, mezza, and a delectable main course. For those seeking unlimited indulgence, Buffalo Wild Wings offers a dine-in exclusive “All You Can Eat” menu for just AED 89. But that’s not all – additional tempting offers await at Babushka, Bombay Bungalow, Eat Greek, among others, ensuring a diverse dining experience for all visitors.

To make your culinary journey even more seamless, The Beach, JBR, has a convenient foodie guide, readily downloadable from the website to help you easily navigate through a variety of casual dining options, quick bites, and comforting dishes.

Fireworks

All visitors can experience the magic of fireworks at The Beach, JBR as they light up the night sky every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until 10:00pm from 15 to 31 March.

The Artisan Market @ The Beach, JBR

Guests can enjoy the pleasant weather while exploring an array of handcrafted goods at The Beach, JBR, from 25 March to 24 May. The Artisan Market @ The Beach, JBR, will showcase a diverse range of merchandise from small businesses and designers, including beachwear, accessories, gifts, jewellery, home decor, and vintage items. Anticipate discovering exclusive finds tailored to both tourists and locals across the city.

TICKIT Ramadan offers

All TICKIT users who choose to head to The Beach, JBR for three meals will collect 50 points, valued at AED 50 and can be exchanged for exciting rewards as TICKIT and Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) are collaborating again to introduce “Ramadan Rewards

