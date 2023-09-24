9-Day Flash Sale : Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Annual Passes

From 23rd September to 1st October, guests can take advantage of a whopping 20% discount and bonus month on the Gold and Platinum annual passes

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination with over 100 thrilling rides, slides and attractions, is excited to announce a limited-time flash sale on its highly sought-after Gold and Platinum annual passes.

From 23rd September to 1st October 2023, adventure enthusiasts and thrill-seekers can unlock a world of endless excitement with this exclusive promotion allowing 20% savings on the regular price while enjoying an extended thirteen-month access window instead of the usual twelve months.

With the purchase of a Dubai Parks™ and Resorts annual pass during this flash sale, guests can enjoy unlimited access and great benefits to the Middle East’s largest theme park destination including MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort. Benefits include QFast passes, free meals, free valet parking, early access to events and entertainment and so much more, the annual pass adds another dimension to any visit!

Featuring diverse zones inspired by Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai offers an unparalleled entertainment adventure for individuals of all ages. From the fully indoor DreamWorks zone, where beloved characters from Madagascar, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon, guest can watch their favourite films come to life in an air-conditioned environment.

With great rides like the Madagascar Mad Pursuit – the fastest, craziest indoor rollercoaster that takes guests on an action-packed ride through the circus – to the world’s fastest spinning roller coaster, Now You See Me: High Roller, there’s something for every thrill seeker to enjoy this summer.

The Lionsgate Zone features immersive roller coasters including The Hunger Games-inspired Capitol Bullet Train roller coaster as well as the Now You See Me: High Roller and John Wick: Open Contract inspired from the movie franchise.

Children can enjoy the Smurfs Village Zone includes rides, attractions and play area for young children and families, such as the Smurf Village Express and Smurfberry Factory, all inspired by the popular cartoon franchise. The zone is home to Very Smurfy Café, a café inspired by the Smurfs franchise.

The Columbia Pictures Zone features seven film-themed rides and attractions including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – River Expedition, Zombieland Blast-off, The Green Hornet: High Speed Chase, and Underworld 4D.

The Studio Central at the park’s entry boulevard replicates ‘real’ working movie sets including a Supporting Roles bakery with a variety of treats, as well as the Studio Store for all movie-themed memorabilia.

Perfect for families with children aged 2-12, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort’s Gold and Platinum Annual Passes provide unlimited access to LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park with over 40 LEGO® themed rides, shows and building experiences as well as LEGOLAND® Water Park with over 20 family-friendly LEGO® themed water slides and attractions. In addition to great benefits at the region’s only LEGO® themed hotel with 250 LEGO® themed rooms, 191 fully themed rooms and 15 suites as well as two themed family restaurants, guests can indulge in interactive activities including daily creative workshops, model builder, family pool and in-room treasure hunts.

Families can also use this flash sale to gift the highly coveted Annual Passes to their loved ones, allowing them to share in the joy and excitement of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts throughout the year.

The flash sale begins on Saturday, 23rd September 2023, and concludes on Sunday, 1st October 2023. Annual Passes can be purchased at the gate, online at dubaiparksandresorts.com or through the call centre 800-AMAZING (2629464).