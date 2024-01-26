A Trophy Asset to Acquire: Apartment in Mercedes-Benz Place

Experience luxury living at its finest with this stunning three-bedroom apartment in Mercedes-Benz Places. Boasting a private pool, this property offers everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – contact us today to get more details!

Sterling Capital Real Estate is excited to present a truly unique investment opportunity – an ultra-luxurious, high-floor 3-bedroom apartment in Mercedes-Benz Place, located in the bustling heart of Downtown Dubai. This stunning apartment offers a mesmerizing view of the iconic Burj Khalifa from every room.

The apartment boasts a meticulously planned design with attention to detail that incorporates the finest materials, such as walnut wood, Gaya marble, black granite, leather panels, and travertine. The private terrace is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with a pool that stretches in front of two of the rooms providing a energizing ambiance.

The ultra-luxurious apartment spans over 3,246 sq ft (300 meters), and it features a spacious living room that is perfect for entertaining guests. The open-plan show kitchen with a bar plot is equipped with high-end appliances, and the back closed kitchen provides additional space for food preparation. The apartment has three luxurious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The master bedroom is ensuite with a dressing room and a bathroom that comes with both a bathtub and shower. The other two bedrooms are ensuite with their own bathrooms. The terrace is large and features a swimming pool, which will be maintained by the building’s team.

Mercedes-Benz Place is a 65-floor skyscraper that is set to become an architectural marvel and a technological miracle. The building offers a vast lobby with reception, concierge, valet, cafe, and restaurant. It is strategically located in Downtown Dubai, within walking distance from the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. It is surrounded by branded residences and offers a prestigious address.

The building also offers an infinity pool on the top floor, providing panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, as well as a shared gym, spa, conference rooms, and business center.

This exclusive investment opportunity is perfect for those who seek to experience the very best of luxury living in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Please contact Sterling Capital Real Estate now if you want to own a piece of this extraordinary architectural masterpiece.