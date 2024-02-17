Ramadan District Returns to Jumeirah Emirates Towers

M2L Concepts, a leader in entertainment, leisure, and technology, is hosting the second season of Ramadan District, a celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The event will take place at the prestigious Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace from March 15 to April 4, 2024. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a diverse array of cultural experiences daily, from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The Ramadan District Season 2 is a 20-day event designed to celebrate the cultural and spiritual significance of Ramadan while fostering community engagement and unity. This year’s theme centres around highlighting the customs, traditions, and spiritual essence of Ramadan, offering attendees an immersive experience filled with vibrant decorations, traditional music, and delicious culinary offerings.

The occasion combines traditional elements with modern entertainment. Families can enjoy the fun board games, get in touch with their artistic side with an array of arts and crafts, and feel nostalgic playing arcade games. For the younger guests, the event is packed with engaging activities, including stage performances, face painting, interactive games, and cooking classes, ensuring a memorable experience for all ages.

Highlighting the significance of cultural experiences during the Holy Month, M2L Concepts has meticulously designed the district to reflect traditional Middle Eastern aesthetics, including authentic seating and décor that resonate with the region’s heritage. Emphasising the beauty of ancient arts, the district will host skilled artists dedicated to producing exquisite henna designs and captivating calligraphy, offering visitors a tangible connection to these enduring cultural traditions.

A global staple in the beauty industry, Maybelline will be part of the shopping experience, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the latest beauty trends. Visitors can also explore culinary delights from popular names like PappaRoti, Keventers, Zaroob, and Biryani Pot, among others. Alongside this, retailers such as French luxury brand L’Occitane, Caspian Jewellery, Joyful Candles, Skin Story, and Rewind Apparel, among many others, will be showcasing their exclusive collections, offering a unique shopping experience that blends luxury, craftsmanship, and style.

Thomas Gateff, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at M2L Concepts said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan is a deeply revered and culturally rich period in the UAE. Ramadan District Season 2 is all about bringing people together, revelling in communal harmony, and spending quality time with your loved ones. Our goal is to craft experiences that celebrate Ramadan’s traditions while fostering a sense of shared joy and community. Building on the success of our previous events like the Ramadan Majlis, FIFA World Cup activities, and Winter District, which drew over 40,000 visitors, we’re excited to bring this celebratory spirit back to the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace.”