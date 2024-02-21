flydubai Ramps Up Operations in Europe with Four New Destinations

The Dubai-based carrier announces the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, becoming the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights to these destinations

The addition of the four new routes grows flydubai’s network in Europe to 43 destinations in 21 countries

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the launch of four new services, growing its network in Europe to 43 destinations in 21 countries.

flydubai becomes the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) from 02 August 2024. The announcement also marks the carrier’s first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia commencing on 11 October as well as Tallinn Airport (TLL) in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania from 12 October 2024.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are proud to see our network grow bigger than ever with the new route launches. We have created a diverse network of 126 destinations, 60% of which previously had very limited or no connections to Dubai. Our new services to the Baltic region and Basel will enable more people to travel conveniently through Dubai’s aviation hub, whether they are visiting Dubai or connecting conveniently onto the flydubai network or further afield with our codeshare partner Emirates.”

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Europe is an important market for flydubai and we remain committed to offering more passengers a convenient, reliable service with a great onboard product and experience. With the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, we look forward to welcoming more travellers from Europe to Dubai and onwards to other points on our network including Malaysia, the Maldives, Mombasa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zanzibar.”

Situated on the borders of northwest Switzerland, the Alsace historical region in France and Baden-Württemberg in Germany, EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg is a unique gateway to a wide variety of tourist attractions in three different countries.

Located on the banks of the river Rhine, Basel is widely considered to be Switzerland’s cultural capital. Famous for its many museums and its delightful blend of historic and modern architecture, Basel also offers a gateway to the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland’s countryside.

Riga in Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania are all capital cities of these Baltic states that boast magnificent architecture and whose Old Towns are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

flydubai will operate its latest aircraft on these routes which feature lie-flat seats, internationally-inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment in Business Class and seats designed to optimise space and comfort in Economy Class.

Flight details for the four destinations

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BSL start from AED 13,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,500. Return Business Class fares from BSL to DXB start from CHF 3,325 and Economy Class Lite fares start from CHF 500.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to RIX start from AED 7,060 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,920. Return Business Class fares from RIX to DXB start from EUR 1,370 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 380.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TLL start from AED 10,400 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,100. Return Business Class fares from TLL to DXB start from EUR 2,100 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 490.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to VNO start from AED 7,060 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,180. Return Business Class fares from VNO to DXB start from EUR 1,370 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 380.

Start Date Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Frequency 02 August 2024 FZ 1425/1426 Terminal 3, DXB EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) 04 weekly flights 11 October 2024 FZ 1441/1442 Terminal 3, DXB Riga International Airport (RIX), Latvia 03 weekly flights 12 October 2024 FZ 1479/1480 Terminal 3, DXB Tallinn Airport (TLL), Estonia 03 weekly flights 12 October 2024 FZ 1263/1264 Terminal 3, DXB Vilnius International Airport (VNO), Lithuania 03 weekly flights

*All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.