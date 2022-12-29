Dubai Hills Mall Introduces an All-New Loyalty Rewards Programme

Dubai Hills Mall has launched Tickit, a new loyalty programme

Making earning points easy, Tickit is linked to the user’s UAE-issued credit or debit card

Dubai Hills Mall is the first mall in Dubai to offer shoppers a choice between two huge loyalty programmes, Tickit and U by Emaar

Dubai Hills Mall – Emaar’s newest lifestyle shopping destination has partnered with Tickit to introduce an all-new loyalty programme this December.

Tickit is a first-of-its-kind programme, which offers state-of-the-art Mastercard and Visa credit and debit card-linked technology, providing shoppers with an effortless and instant way to earn and redeem rewards across all stores at Dubai Hills Mall and other outlets in the UAE. Eliminating the need to present a card, scan a barcode or remember tricky passwords, the Magic Earn and Magic Pay features ensure that the programme’s members never miss a point again.

The free-to-use and download programme is highly user-friendly and even allows shoppers to earn points without realising, as members can simply pay with their UAE-issued credit or debit cards or via Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, and Google Pay to gather points instantly and with no minimum spend.

Members can gain up to five percent of spend in points depending on the category, with points available to be spent across various outlets within Dubai Hills Mall and beyond, including shopping, entertainment, hospitality, dining, and more.

The launch of Tickit comes as an addition to Emaar’s existing U by Emaar programme, positioning Dubai Hills Mall as the first and only mall in the city to offer shoppers the choice of two huge loyalty programmes.

Always aiming to provide its guests with world-class retail experiences, Dubai Hills Malls’ adoption of the Tickit programme in addition to U by Emaar will allow shoppers to select the programme that best meets their needs in order to unlock various new avenues of benefits.

*Terms and conditions apply.

The Tickit Rewards app is available to download from the App Store or Google Play via this link. For further information about Tickit please visit www.gettickit.com.