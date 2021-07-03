“Shop And Win” Promotion: Six Luxury Cars during Dubai Summer Surprises

Shoppers can participate in the digital raffle and win at 18 participating malls in Dubai

Six lucky shoppers will drive home a brand new Infiniti Q50 at weekly draws

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), announces the “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign for one of the biggest annual celebrations in Dubai, the 24th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The exciting campaign is in its first edition, and is set to run for six weeks from July 1 to August 14, where shoppers will get an opportunity to drive home a luxurious Infiniti Q50 every week.

With every spend of AED 200 at any of the participating malls, shoppers will be eligible to enter the digital raffle draw and win big. Each eligible customer will be able to enroll for the draw at the participating mall’s customer service desk by presenting the purchase receipt. A contactless process will ensure the raffle coupon is sent to the customer’s mobile or email as a confirmation of their participation in the raffle draw. Six lucky shoppers will take home brand new Infiniti Q50 in the weekly draw to be held on 9,16, 23,30 July 6, & 14 August 2021.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) said, “Dubai is a favorite destination for millions of shoppers seeking irresistible deals and overwhelming shopping experiences. DSS stays true to its commitment of offering unparalleled shopping experiences. Keeping in line with DSMG’s commitment towards organizing community specific activities, our promotions are designed to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders.”

“With six cars to be won with the latest “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign, and the residents and citizens with limited to no travel plans this summer, we expect an added increase in the sale during this year’s DSS and there is no better way than this to reward them and to bring out that extra cheer.”

He added “Closely following guidance from the Dubai Government, all the activities, events and activations for the 24th edition of DSS promotion will strictly follow all current health and safety protocols and precautionary as per the respective mall measures to ensure a safe experience for all.”

The participating malls for this year’s “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign include: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Burjuman Centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Dar Wasl, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Time Square Centre, The Mall, West Zone Mall Al Mizhar

For more information on draws and participating malls, please visit: http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/