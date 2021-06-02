2nd Big Shopper Sale Kicks Off Today At Expo Centre Sharjah

The 2nd edition of the Big Shopper Sale has begun Wednesday amid the participation of all major global brands, homegrown labels as well as regional players who will be offering the best deals on lifestyle, beauty, and fashion products to woo shoppers.

The five-day mega sale event offers and fantastic deals and exciting discounts of up to 70% on the latest home appliances, smartphones, fashion, handbags, evening dresses, elegant abaya, perfumes, and cosmetics. Major brands and retailers are taking part in this event, including Aldo, Al Mandoos, Aldo Accessory, Call it Springs, LC Waikiki, Hush Puppies, Toms, Brand Bazaar, Gant, Lasenza, Lacoste, Fila, Belissimmo Perfumes, Crayola, VTECH, and more.

“The Big Shopper Sale aims to support the retail sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and create a positive social and economic vibes,” said His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, pointing to the resounding success of the 1st Big Shopper Sale which was visited by more than 9000 visitors, something that reflects this event’s ability to provide an important opportunity for bringing exhibiting companies closer to their existing customers, attracting new ones, and revitalizing sales.

Mr. Jacob Varghese, General Manager, Liz Exhibition, said this year’s edition is bringing together under a single roof leading regional retailers and major global brands that offer a wide variety of high-quality and finest products.

Organized by Liz Exhibitions and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the five-day Big Shopper Sale will be open from 11 am to 11 pm.