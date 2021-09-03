Here’s What You Need to Know About Qatar Visa for Indians

It’s never been easier to visit Qatar’s culture and attractions. India and Qatar have a friendly relationship that is also defined by commercial connections. Several Indians apply for visas to visit or reside in Qatar every year.

But it’s no longer a hassle because of their new visa waiver upon arrival. Nationals from more than 80 countries can now enter Qatar without a visa.

Citizens of these countries will not need to apply for or pay for a visa; instead, upon presentation of a valid passport (valid for at least six months) and a confirmed onward or return ticket, a multi-entry waiver will be provided at the destination airport. If you want to know more about Qatar Visa for Indians, we have compiled the necessary information in this blog.

What’s new about Qatar visa for Indians?

Now, there is a facility for visa-free arrival for Indian nationals in the state of Qatar. On arrival in Qatar, citizens of India may be granted a 30-day visa waiver if they meet the following criteria:

Passengers must have a passport that is valid for at least six months

Indian nationals must have a confirmed return ticket

They also need to have a confirmed hotel reservation

Indian passport holders do not need to apply for a visa in advance and can get a visa waiver upon arrival in Qatar. The waiver is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and allows the holder to stay in Qatar for up to 30 days in a single trip or successive journeys. This waiver can be extended for another 30 days if necessary.

Qatar visa types

A tourist visa is provided when a visitor intends to visit the country only for tourism. This visa is not required for a 30-day visit, but it must be obtained if you intend to remain longer.

When a businessperson travels to Qatar to conduct business or negotiate business deals, they will need a business visa. The duration of your business permit is determined by the purpose of your stay. It can also be thought of as a form of multiple-entry permit.

Visit visa

When you plan to visit your relatives or friends in the country, you will need this visa. You’ll need an invitation from the person you’re visiting in Qatar to get this permit. Because the validity limits are comparable to those of a tourist permit, a permit is not required for a 30-day visit; it is only required if you intend to stay more than 30 days.

Transit visa

A transit visa is requested from the Qatari Embassy when the traveller intends to transit in Qatar before flying to another port. It is usually provided for a certain number of hours, depending on the length of the travel.

How does it work: Qatar visa for Indians?

Following is the application process for Qatar visa for Indians:

Fill out the online visa application at the Ministry of Interior for the State of Qatar’s official website.

Get a Qatar visa application form, fill it out with the relevant information, and submit it to the Qatar Embassy.

Submit the required papers to process the application form.

Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, e-cash, Visa-electron, money orders, and cheques are all acceptable methods of payment for visas. The fees can only be paid in US dollars.

. Neither are there interviews for online applications for Qatar visas nor do you need to visit the embassy physically. You will receive your visa via e-mail once your application has been accepted and your documents have been checked. For further information click here

Qatar has taken several steps to promote tourism, trade and other aspects that will assist the country’s economy and, in light of the forthcoming football World Cup in 2022. You can discover an authentic Arabian gem in the heart of the Gulf, a land renowned for its tradition, ingenuity and hospitality, now with the visa-free access.

However, remember to insure your trip to Qatar with an appropriate travel insurance policy. This will keep you financially secure in case of mishaps and other unpredictable circumstances such as loss of belongings, trip delays, health issues, etc. Choose a credible insurance provider like Care Insurance to secure your journey to Qatar.