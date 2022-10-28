Best 2 Bed Apartment in Address Sky View Towers, Downtown Dubai

Luxury apartment in the center of Dubai available for sale and for rent

Have a look at one of best 2-bed apartments in Address Sky View Residences in Downtown Dubai. Yes, this is the iconic complex of two sleek towers with a swimming pool and restaurant on the top that is very near to Sheikh Zayed Road.

The prestigious home is now vacant and in an immaculate condition. It is listed for sale and for rent by the German real estate agency Engel & Volkers, which you may contact here.

As a serviced hotel apartment, this is a fully furnished and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances home as per five star hotels standard.

This immaculate 2-bed apartment in The Address Sky View tower is situated on a high floor. It offers fantastic views towards Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai from the terrace and from each room. Floor to ceiling windows provide plenty of daylight and mesmerizing night panoramas.

The luxury property consists of two bedrooms with large king size beds, with each one with its own bathroom.

The master bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bathroom with marble fittings. There is also a desk and smart TV. The master bedroom has a walk-in like closet which is in the way to the bathroom.

The entire 2-bed apartment in Address Sky View is furnished in a pastel color palette, that provides a relaxing environment.

A second bedroom is situated just next to the master, and is also equipped with a TV and wardrobes. It has a good size bathroom, also with high marble counters.

A compact closed kitchen is fitted with marble countertops. It is also fully equipped with kitchen appliances, cookware and cutlery.

The entire 2-bed apartment in Address Sky View is provided with all kinds of household items, as small decorative pieces, bed linens, towels and similar.

The Address Sky View is an iconic development located in the top center of Dubai, within walking distance to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Emaar Boulevard. The location also offers easy metro access. There are few elegant restaurants and cafes in the buildings, in addition to a large swimming pool and gym.

The complex also benefits from aesthetically designed lobbies with reception desks, concierge and housekeeping services. A valet parking is offered, in addition to the designated parking space of each apartment.

If you are looking for a prestigious, luxury apartment in the center of Dubai, contact a well experienced, professional real estate agent by email here.