EPIK Dubai Opens

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) announces the introduction of EPIK Dubai, which will open at the new Meydan Grandstand in April this year. Set to become the most iconic nightclub in the Middle East, the much-anticipated EPIK Dubai marks a key milestone for the Group’s Nightlife division.

Boasting 25,000 square feet with 15 meters high ceiling and a capacity of 1,100 people, the new location at The Meydan Grandstand promises a new era of clubbing in the UAE with its cutting-edge technology and unmatched entertainment.

Offering a fresh perspective on nightlife, the new standalone club features a state-of-the-art kinetic ceiling which transforms the dance floor into a dynamic display of movement and light. The ceiling comes alive with mesmerizing patterns and synchronized choreography, creating an immersive and visually stunning experience for partygoers. The venue features sleek, futuristic architecture, accented by vibrant LED lights that pulse in harmony with the music.

Redefining nightlife in the Middle East, EPIK Dubai will host a lineup of locally and internationally renowned DJs, guaranteed to electrify the atmosphere with their pulsating beats and endless hours of amplified entertainment.

SHG’s Managing Director of Nightlife, Marc Maroun looks forward to the new venture, “EPIK Dubai is set to ignite Dubai’s nightlife scene with its state-of-the-art features, newest technologies, stunning visuals, and a lineup of renowned DJs.”

“Nightlife is here to stay and Dubai is the destination of choice for EPIK’s debut, since it’s the hub for the biggest clubs and nightlife innovation. This opening reflects our commitment to providing exceptional and progressive entertainment experiences, and we’ll see the emergence of an epic venue setting new standards in Dubai’s social landscape. We can’t wait for this new chapter,’’ concludes Nazih Hafez, Vice Chairman of SHG.