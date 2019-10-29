Participating Brands in Dubai’s Super Sale Revealed

As shoppers count down to the anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) running from 31 October to 2 November 2019, organiser Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the brands participating in its seventh edition. With over 500 brands and 2,000 retail outlets confirmed, 3DSS will offer huge savings of up to 90 per cent off on merchandise from the fashion, beauty and health, homeware, electronics, footwear, accessories, gold and jewellery and kids’ categories.
FASHION
Givenchy
Hollister
Gap
Banana Republic
Monsoon
Boutique 1
Diesel
Riva
Choice
Etoile
Bershka
Women’s Secret
Massimo Dutti
Pull & Bear
Oysho
Balmain
Reiss
Coast
Miss Selfridge
H&M
& Other Stories
COS
MaxMara
Giordano
Splash
Scotch & Soda
Springfield
G2000
Hugo Boss
DKNY
Michael Kors
Coach
BEAUTY & HEALTH
Nyx
Urban Decay
Abdul Smad Al Qurashi
HOME
Homes R Us
Home Box
Maisons du Monde
Iwan Maktabi
Danube Home
Jashanmal
Interiors
Think Kitchen
Tavola
Pottery Barn
West Elm
Crate & Barrel
Zara Home
ACE
SPORTS
Seafolly
Lululemon Athletica
Sun & Sand Sports
Nike
Under Armour
Adidas
Reebok
Beyond the Beach
Decathlon
Stadium
Billabong
The Social Foot
ELECTRONICS
Virgin Megastore
Jumbo Electronics
Better Life
Harman House
Jacky’s Electronics
FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES
FILA
Steve Madden
Level Shoes
Skechers
Nine West
Shoexpress
Hush Puppies
Yateem Optician
Kurt Geiger
Rivoli
Seddiqi & Sons
Vision Express
Footlocker
Athlete’s Co
Accessorize
Hour Choice
GOLD & JEWELLERY
Damas
Jawhara Jewellery
Koraba Jewellery
Joy Alukkas
Malabar Gold & Diamonds
La Marquise
KIDS
Early Learning Centre
Mamas & Papas
Mothercare
DEPARTMENT
Robinsons
Debenhams
Muji
Salam Studio
Centrepoint
Marks & Spencer
SUPERMARKET
Carrefour
Lulu Hypermarket
Choithrams
Union Coop