3 Day Super Sale Returns with Mega Savings

One of Dubai’s most anticipated and best loved shopping events, 3 Day Super Sale (3 DSS) is set to return for its first edition of 2021. Taking place from Thursday 27 May to Saturday 29 May, the bi-annual mega promotion will invite residents and visitors to explore huge savings of up to 90 per cent on a great selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and many more items across the city’s world-famous malls.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations. An important twice-yearly event and key highlight on the city’s calendar of fun, family-friendly events and activities, 3DSS fully supports the city’s key retail sector, attracting great interest from residents and visitors through unbelievable offers along with chances to win big prizes.”