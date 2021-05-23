3 Day Super Sale Returns with Mega Savings

0
12

One of Dubai’s most anticipated and best loved shopping events, 3 Day Super Sale (3 DSS) is set to return for its first edition of 2021. Taking place from Thursday 27 May to Saturday 29 May, the bi-annual mega promotion will invite residents and visitors to explore huge savings of up to 90 per cent on a great selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and many more items across the city’s world-famous malls.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations. An important twice-yearly event and key highlight on the city’s calendar of fun, family-friendly events and activities, 3DSS fully supports the city’s key retail sector, attracting great interest from residents and visitors through unbelievable offers along with chances to win big prizes.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here