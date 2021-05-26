3 Day Super Sale: One Million Emirates Skywards Miles, Big Savings

This year’s first will wow shoppers with huge savings, mega deals and life-changing prizes! Taking place from 27 to 29 May, the 72-hour retail celebration will see prices drop by up to 90 per cent at more than 1,500 stores and brands, plus incredible promotions at some of the city’s best-loved shopping malls.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all the malls, stores, outlets and branches taking part in this latest edition of 3DSS will follow all of the important health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

The Dubai Mall

Residents and visitors shopping at The Dubai Mall during 3DSS will have the chance to win a Fenyr SuperSport hypercar and one million Emirates Skywards Miles. Made by W Motors in Dubai, the Fenyr SuperSport is the ultimate on-road racer and will be displayed at The Dubai Mall between the Grand Atrium and the Aquarium. Emirates Skywards members who spend AED500 in the mall during 3DSS and scan their shopping, dining or entertainment receipts, using The Dubai Mall app, will be entered into the draw to win a Fenyr SuperSport and one million Emirates Skywards Miles. Winners will be announced on 30 May.

Majid Al Futtaim Malls

Shoppers searching for great 3DSS deals at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha will be in with a chance of winning millions of SHARE points! To celebrate reaching two million SHARE members, and 3DSS, shoppers who spend AED100 at any of the participating malls and scan their receipts will be entered into a draw to win two million SHARE points. One lucky winner will land one million SHARE points and can share the other one million points with five family members and friends.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will offer even more exciting rewards and deals for shoppers to enjoy during 3DSS. Residents and visitors who spend AED500 or more will get the chance to win one of two Festival City gift cards loaded with AED10,000. To participate, customers need to take their receipts to the mall’s customer service desk to register for the draw. Multiple receipts will be accepted, but should be dated the same day.

The Outlet Village

The 3 Day Super Sale will see prices drop by up to 90 per cent at The Outlet Village. The popular indoor shopping and leisure destination near Dubai Parks & Resort is home to a wide range of stores, including Armani Outlet, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Brand Bazaar and Sacoor Brothers, meaning there is something to suit every shopper whether they’re looking for the latest fashion essentials, new summer collections, on-trend cosmetics or much more – all available at unrivalled prices. Plus, over the 3DSS period, many of the venue’s retailers will offer an additional 20 per cent off.

UP TO 90 PER CENT OFF

Shoppers can find huge savings on a wide range of products, fashion accessories, on-trend clothes lines and much more throughout 3DSS with 1,500 stores slashing prices by up to 90 per cent. Participating department stores include Marks & Spencer, Bloomingdale’s, Debenhams and Galeries Lafayette. Fashion brands include women’s favourites Mango, Etoile, Cos, Bershka and River Island plus Balmain, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Sacoor Brothers, Gant, Maldini and Pull & Bear for men while families can find savings at Matalan, Lulu, LC Waikiki, Levi’s and H&M. Jewellery stores taking part in 3DSS include Jawhara Jewellery, Seddiqi & Sons, Zen Diamonds, Swarovski and Rivoli with great deals on homeware available at Homes R Us, Think Kitchen, Villeroy & Boch, Chattels & More and Tanagra. Perfume specialists Oud Milano, V Perfumes, Abdul Samad Al Qura and Bin Kamal Perfumes will also drop prices for 3DSS with big offers to be found on electronics at E-City, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Harman House, Jackys Electronics and Jumbo.