Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals on Electronics

Amazon this week kicked off 2017’s holiday season shopping spree for online shoppers all over the globe.

Rather than celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday just on those days, the online retail giant said that it’s offering Black Friday deals leading up to the major shopping day after Thanksgiving. And although its deals are extending across its massive store, some of its best deals are available on tech gadgets, like remotes, smart home devices, and video game hardware.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals in electronics on offer right now:

Smart Home

Logitech Harmony Ultimate Smart Home Remote for $140, a 53% savings on the device’s regular $299 retail price.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot is on sale for $70, a $20 savings on its $90 regular price.

If you want a refurbished Amazon Echo Dot, which is typically on sale for $45, you can get it now on Amazon for $35.

If you buy two Amazon Echo Shows and use the code “SHOW2PACK” at checkout, Amazon will give you a $100 discount.

The second-generation Amazon Echo is available at a $50 discount if you buy three units together.

Televisions

LeEco’s 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED television is available for $2,999, a 40% discount on its regular $4,999 price tag.

Samsung’s QN65Q7F is on sale for $2,299.

The LG B7A OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is yours for $2,250, if you don’t mind a refurbished model.

Video Games

A refurbished Microsoft Xbox One with Kinect is available for $240.

Amazon is offering a $30 discount on “select” Xbox One S consoles.

Get the Geezer Gaming Mouse for $6, a 60% discount on its $15 regular retail price.

Computers

Acer’s refurbished Predator laptop with a 15.6-inch screen is on sale for $1,400, a slight discount from its regular retail price of $1,442.

You can get a 21.5-inch iMac refurbished for $849.

The Lenovo Miix 320, which comes with a 10.1-inch screen, is available for $297.49, a 15% discount on its regular price.