Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has launched a three-day “Mid-Year Sale” running from 28 to 30 June. Starting today, customers can avail discounts of up to 75 percent off a range of products through the retailer’s e-commerce website and mobile app. Following the success of Carrefour’s previous three-day super sale in May, the online saving extravaganza will help shoppers get the products they love for unbeatable value across the emirates.

Categories in the three-day shopping festival cover electronics, daily groceries, and personal care to name a few, spoiling customers for choice with the number of big brands on offer. Deals to look out for include 70 percent off Beats Headphones, 40 percent off the Dyson CY60 Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro 600W and 50 percent off Ariel detergent.

In the last two years, having monitored consumer behaviour and shopping habits, Carrefour noticed a rise in the sales of electronics and smart devices in the month of June. This has prompted the retail brand to extend its discounts to its electronics category, with up to 70 percent on appliances, 50 percent on laptops, and 25 percent on smartphones, much to the joy of anyone looking to purchase a new appliance, laptop or smartphone.

The three-day Mid-Year Sale comes just in time to support residents in their shopping to keep everyone fully equipped and entertained this summer regardless of travel plans. Carrefour worked closely with its suppliers and partners to bring the best offers and exceptional value to its customers through this online campaign.

To learn more about this and all of Carrefour’s other promotions, please visit: https://www.carrefouruae.com/mafuae/en/c/clp_mid-year-sale