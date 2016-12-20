Win 100 gms Gold Everyday during the Dubai Shopping Festival

As part of its #100milestone celebrations this year, Kalyan Jewellers, is rewarding its customers in GCC region with the launch of its “Win 100gms Gold everyday” campaign. Customers can participate in this promotion by making a minimum purchase of AED 500 across any of the Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in the UAE. Thereby, becoming eligible to participate and stand a chance to win 100 grams of gold everyday. Those who buy gold will receive one coupon, whereas those buying diamonds will receive two coupons. In Dubai, the campaign will be replaced by exciting DSF promotions from December 26, 2016– January 28, 2017 whereas the campaign will be open for patrons in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah till February 1, 2017. This unique campaign which was first launched in March- May 2016 is all set to create yet another benchmark in the jewellery retailing industry as Kalyan Jewellers gives away 100grams of gold a day for the next 50 days. This initiative has also been rolled out in Kuwait and Qatar.

Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are celebrating our #100 showrooms milestone this year across India and GCC region. As part of these celebrations, we have launched a series of initiatives to delight our patrons. Our “Taj Mahal” showroom within the Global Village Dubai has become a talking point in the jewellery retailing world. Our unique engagement programs with customers and Brand Ambassadors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Nagarjuna and Prabhu have resonated well with the people of UAE. The “Win 100gms of gold everyday” is also exciting as we are giving away 5kgs of Gold in 50 days across UAE, Kuwait and Qatar during this exciting festive season. I’m sure this will add more glitter to the New Year celebrations for all the wonderful people of GCC.”

“We are extremely delighted to have pioneered yet another industry’s first of its kind campaign and look forward to an overwhelming response to the second season of “Win 100 gms Gold Everyday” campaign. UAE is an extremely important market for us and we had launched our 12th showroom in the UAE recently as we are constantly striving to strengthen our relationship with our esteemed patrons through unique customer centric campaigns,” added Mr Kalyanaraman

The draw dates are spread over the months of December 2016 to February 2017 in all three markets – UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. In the UAE, the draws will be held on December 18, 25; January 2, 10, 18 and 25 of 2017 and also on February 2, 2017. In Kuwait, the draws will be held on December 29, 2016 and February 6, 2017 and in Qatar all the draws will be held on February 12, 2017.

Within a short span of three years, Kalyan Jewellers has made a strong impact in the GCC and has a significant presence in the UAE with twelve showrooms, in Qatar with seven showrooms and in Kuwait with four showrooms. The company has built a loyal base of over 2.8 million customers. The brand has marked its entry into the GCC through innovative and clutter-breaking customer engagement. It was the first to launch a Goldback card in the UAE and the “Win A Bentley” campaign across the UAE and Kuwait. As a participant of the ongoing 21st edition of Global Village, it has launched a showroom inside a replica of the resplendent Taj Mahal as part of the festivities that will continue till April 2017.