Commemorate the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations at Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where an unforgettable weekend awaits with incredible deals, luxurious upgrades and thrilling experiences. Guests can kick off their celebrations with a stunning fireworks display at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina, setting the perfect tone for a festive weekend. Whether guests are planning a family staycation or an exhilarating getaway, Yas Island Abu Dhabi has crafted exclusive offers across its top hotels and attractions, making this Eid Al Etihad truly special.

Witness dazzling fireworks displays at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina

Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a spectacular display of fireworks at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina, creating a magical setting for families and friends to come together. The night sky will be illuminated with vibrant colors, spreading joy and excitement for families and friends.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina

Timing: 9PM

Date: December 2, 2024

Celebrate a day of unity at Yas Marina Circuit with an array of festive activities

Fuel the spirit of unity and create unforgettable memories as everyone comes together to join in on the festivities at Yas Marina Circuit, featuring an incredible lineup of cultural activities. Enjoy a prestigious car parade on the track, thrilling karting competitions and creative arts & crafts. The celebration will include live performances, traditional cultural games in addition to a variety of food and beverage stalls, all leading up to a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening.

Location: Yas Marina Circuit

Timing: 4PM – 10PM

Fireworks Timing: 9PM

Date: December 2, 2024

Enjoy the ultimate staycation with Yas Island’s Stay & Play package

Guests booking the Stay & Play package will enjoy exclusive perks, including a complimentary room upgrade for their entire stay at renowned hotels. Each package includes one complimentary Fast Pass allowing guests to skip the regular line for one ride at either Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, allowing guests to skip the line for a thrilling ride of their choice and make the most of their Eid Al Etihad holiday.

Participating Yas Island Hotels: Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana Abu Dhabi, W Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Booking dates: Until November 22nd, 2024

Stay dates: Until December 15th, 2024

Embrace the spirit of celebrations with Yas Neighbour Hotels exclusive offers

This Eid Al Etihad, Yas Neighbour Hotels are offering special upgrades and deals for an exceptional celebratory stay. At Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy a complimentary room upgrade, while Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi provides a 25% discount along with a luxurious room upgrade. Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi invites guests to indulge in a complimentary room upgrade and savor 20% off food and beverage options for an enhanced stay.

Additionally, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel, Al Raha Beach Hotel, and Courtyard by Marriott Abu Dhabi are offering exclusive room upgrades to make this Eid Al Etihad even more memorable.

Celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Yas Island’s iconic theme parks with special activations

Yas Island’s leading theme parks and attractions are bringing the spirit of Eid Al Etihad to life with traditional activations alongside a myriad of family-friendly experiences and record-breaking rides. Guests can look forward to lively Ayalla dancers at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has introduced an exclusive Season Ticket that offers unlimited access for over 90 days, at the cost of a single-day entry—for just AED 325! Now, visitors can enjoy non-stop fun from now until January 31st, 2025, experiencing all that the park has to offer for the price of one visit.

With unmatched offerings from luxurious accommodations to exhilarating adventures and traditional festivities at world-class theme parks, Yas Island promises to create lasting memories for families and friends commemorating the UAE’s rich heritage and vibrant culture with lively Eid Al Etihad festivities.