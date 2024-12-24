Saadiyat Island’s Magical Winter Unveiled

This winter, Saadiyat Island transforms into a haven of festive cheer, cultural wonders, and luxurious celebrations. Whether you’re seeking world-class dining, immersive entertainment, or unforgettable family moments, Saadiyat Island offers something for everyone. From dazzling gala dinners and themed brunches to captivating live performances and creative workshops, this season promises a celebration of joy, elegance, and community. Here’s a glimpse into the highlights awaiting you on this enchanting island.

Cultural, Luxurious, and Natural Beauty: Saadiyat Island combines cultural treasures, luxury, and breathtaking natural views for a magical winter season.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island: Festive Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch at Turquoise Restaurant (Dec 24-25). Glamorous New Year’s Eve Disco Gala Dinner with disco-themed entertainment, culinary delights, and performances (Dec 31).

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas: Asado Navideño Brunch: Argentinian-style Christmas celebration with live entertainment (Dec 25). Gourmet Christmas Feast: Seafood, carved meats, and live cooking stations with kids’ activities (Dec 25). Emerald Night New Year’s Gala Dinner: A luxury emerald-green themed event with international buffet and live entertainment (Dec 31).

Saadiyat Beach Club: Christmas Eve Dinner: Family-style set menu with live saxophone music (Dec 24). Festive Christmas Day Brunch: Lavish buffet, live music, and interactive kids’ activities (Dec 25).

Bubble Planet: Immersive festive adventure at Manarat Al Saadiyat featuring themed rooms and endless bubbles (From Dec 22).

Christmas Village at Abrahamic Family House: Themed workshops, crafts, and festive fun for all ages (Dec 24–Jan 1). Additional holiday activities and crafts (Jan 3–5).

Saadiyat Nights Concert Series: Star-studded open-air concerts from Michael Bublé, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, and others (Dec 2024–Feb 2025).



Make the most of Saadiyat Island’s festive celebrations and cultural delights this winter season!