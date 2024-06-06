Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Unveils Exciting Eid Al Adha Celebrations

This Eid Al Adha, from 16th June to 21st June, UAE residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences. These cover entertainment offerings, delicious Eid Al Adha treats, across Dubai’s iconic destinations featuring Real Madrid World, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Lapita and LEGOLAND® Hotel located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.

During Eid Al Adha , guests can take advantage of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ latest ‘Get Two Park Tickets For The Price Of One’ offer*, providing entry to two parks of choice on the same day, including Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Waterpark, for the price of one park at AED 295* per person online in advance and AED 330 per person at the gate. From adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters, captivating shows, to interactive experiences and an array of dining options, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts offer experiences for all ages.

Starting with Real Madrid World, families and football enthusiasts are welcome to head over to the first ever Real Madrid-football themed park, with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences and attractions and an exclusive opportunity to feel closer to their football heroes. From visiting the locker rooms of Real Madrid players and safeguarding the club’s iconic trophies, to enjoying exciting attractions, captivating entertainment shows and the exhilarating region’s first wooden rollercoaster and tallest ride in the world. Indoor attractions like The Real Challenge await thrill-seekers with sports activities, arcade games, and photo opportunities. At ‘Meet the Stars’ football fans can snap selfies with life-sized figures of past and present legends for an awe-inspiring moment, as well as visit Bernabeu Experience, where they can admire and snapshot the 14 football European cups and 11 Basketball European cups. Real Madrid World promises an unforgettable adventure for all.

Eid Al Adha celebrations cannot be complete without visiting RIVERLAND™ Dubai, which presents to visitors a captivating new Bollywood dance show, ‘Jashn-e-Rajmahal’ from 16th June to 21st June, at the Royal Plaza outside Rajmahal at 7:15pm. Furthermore, dazzling fireworks display await everyone on the 1st & 2nd day of Eid at 9:15pm, while the eco-friendly daily laser shows will light up the skies three times every evening at 7:30pm, 8:20pm and 9:30pm. All the young dinosaurs’ lovers together with their families are invited to enjoy the popular ‘Dino Mania’ show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region happening every Wednesday to Sunday at 8:45pm until 23rd June 2024. At Al Mashowa guests can indulge in a delicious Eid dinner buffet from 16th – 18th June, featuring authentic Arabic dishes such as Hot & Cold Mezze and desserts, priced at AED120 per person and AED 60 per child aged 5 to 10 years old.

Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, offering a lineup of spectacular activities and delights this Eid Al Adha. Guests are also welcome to experience 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and live entertainment as well as explore ‘DreamWorks’ zone, marking one of the largest indoor attraction zones in the region with 12 attractions and rides inspired by iconic films such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda and more. The little ones can meet their favourite characters and enjoy live shows including ‘Just Smurf It’ and all the martial arts mastery of ‘Kung Fu Academy’. They can choose their favourite bite out of a range of delicious dining outlets and explore the whimsical new retail collection at DreamWorks Stores, featuring the latest shirts, shorts, and more.

Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts’, invites families to enjoy the ultimate staycation this Eid Al Adha from 16th June to 19th June with its exclusive Kids Go Free summer offer. The resort offers various room options where children can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult, along with complimentary access to the theme parks. The bed and breakfast package features a delicious breakfast at Kalea Restaurant and a complimentary late check-out. For a more inclusive experience, the full-board staycation includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the flexibility to dine around the resort. Guests can also celebrate Eid with a themed dinner at Kalea Restaurant on 17th and 18th June, featuring succulent Lamb Ouzi and Lamb Mansaf and kids meet their favourite characters from Shabiaat Al Cartoon on 17th and 18th June. The resort offers various activities for children, including hydroponic farming and games at The Kids Club. Families can also enjoy Mediterranean cuisine at Ari Restaurant and have free access to parks such as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Waterpark, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and REAL MADRID WORLD DUBAI making for an unforgettable and relaxing stay.

At LEGOLAND® Hotel, guests are invited to join the special BRICKS BRUNCH – Pirate Fest this Eid, on 15th and 22nd June from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with a unique dining experience full of fun activities, tasty food, and a best-dressed contest. A range of fun activities include a LEGO Building Bonanza, Character Dance Parties, arts & crafts, after-brunch LEGO movies with complimentary popcorn! Furthermore, an AWESOME Eid Dinner Buffet await guests from Monday 17th June to Wednesday 19th June, 6:30pm to 10:00pm at Bricks Family Restaurant, with traditional flavours, surrounded by a world of LEGO bricks.

This Eid Al Adha, guests are invited to select their ideal destinations including thrilling rides and attractions to exciting stays for an unforgettable experience at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts part of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio of attractions.