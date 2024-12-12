Abu Dhabi Partners with Bitcoin MENA to Drive Financial Innovation

A bold partnership driving Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for financial innovation.

Bitcoin MENA 2024 to unite global thought leaders, investors, and startups in transformative Bitcoin discussions.

Empowering startups and enterprises through incubation, venture capital, and education in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic ecosystem.

The Blockchain Centre, in Abu Dhabi has signed a strategic agreement with Bitcoin MENA in a move to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for digital currencies and assets worldwide. The joint effort will kick off the first Bitcoin MENA conference set for December 9 to 10, 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Bitcoin MENA 2024 is being organised jointly by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc. with a focus on highlighting the developments in Bitcoin through this milestone event. The goal is to promote innovation by connecting global industry figures along with startups, investors and enthusiasts, creating a conducive environment for future financial innovators.

This partnership leverages the expertise of The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi in education, venture creation, and consultancy, alongside Bitcoin MENA’s legacy as part of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference brand. Their joint goal is to establish a space for nurturing startups and making venture capital investments while also fostering thinking aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic expansion objectives and solidifying its image as a progressive technology centre.

Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi, commented: “This important signing positions the emirate as a player in Bitcoin advancement and digital change on a global scale. The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi offers a range of services including support for startups and enterprises through incubation programmes and venture capital investments along with initiatives and research activities tailored to foster growth, in the dynamic realm of digital currency technology. Through our strategic partnership with Bitcoin MENA, we are not only fostering innovation and collaboration but also positioning Abu Dhabi as a beacon of technological advancement, contributing to the UAE’s vision of economic diversification and global leadership in the digital economy.”

BTC Inc conveyed their enthusiasm for the partnership stating: “This partnership with the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi represents a significant leap forward in advancing Bitcoin in the MENA region. By joining forces, we are creating a unique platform that combines the Centre’s locacl deep expertise with Bitcoin MENA’s global network and legacy as the world’s most renowned Bitcoin conference brand. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin, attract global investment, and pave the way for transformative opportunities that align with Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. This collaboration is a testament to the region’s commitment to innovation, driving economic diversification, and nurturing the next generation of blockchain leaders.”

Bitcoin MENA 2024 is set to offer a variety of activities, including networking opportunities and workshops, along with talks by figures such as Eric Trump, Steve Witkoff appointed USA Special Envoy to the Middle East of Trump Administration, Prince Filip of Serbia from Jan3 and Anthony Scaramucci from SkyBridge Capital. Held at the ADNEC Marina Hall venue, in a setting designed to cater to seasoned Bitcoin supporters it will also offer an exclusive ‘whales experience’ for advanced users.