Featuring the city’s first contemporary ryokan experience on its own dedicated floor, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka welcomes local and regional guests and international travelers to discover why this fascinating city is rapidly increasing in popularity on the world stage.

A new beacon of luxury and style takes its place in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities, welcoming travellers and local guests with open arms and genuine warmth. The all-new Four Seasons Hotel Osaka is now open.

Housed within the new One Dojima multi-use building by architects NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, interiors of Four Seasons Hotel Osaka are by a trio of Japanese design leaders, CURIOSITY, SIMPLICITY and DESIGN STUDIO SPIN. Every detail, every finish and every luxury has been carefully crafted to set the stage for the warm welcome and caring service for which Four Seasons is known across Japan and around the world. Located in the city’s Dojima neighbourhood – home to numerous cozy cafes, hidden bars and scenic waterways as well as important historic sites – guests enjoy easy access to numerous other diversions by foot, car or boat, or even by train as a gateway to other cities. The Hotel’s concierge team enthusiastically shares their recommendations, tailoring itineraries and making arrangements for guests of all ages and interests to make the most of their time in Osaka.

Osaka is fast becoming a new favourite among regional and global travellers, and our mission is to showcase the city’s treasures – both well known and hidden gems – while also offering the city’s most relaxed and engaging luxury hospitality experience, whether dining with us, enjoying our spa, attending an event or staying overnight.

A Hotel within a Hotel: Introducing Osaka’s First Luxury Ryokan Experience

The first of its kind in the city, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka debuts the dedicated GENSUI 玄水 floor, a contemporary ryokan experience from the moment guests step off the elevator on the 28th floor. Welcomed with a cup of green tea by the floor’s specially-trained Four Seasons staff, guests are asked to remove their shoes and provided with slippers, or they can simply enjoy the feel of rush-grass tatami mats on bare feet as they pad to their room or suite. Designed by Japanese studio SIMPLICITY, each accommodation is a modern expression of Japanese customs and design principles, with the added luxury of unobtrusive modern conveniences. Seating is low-slung, doors slide silently and washi paper headboards look over luxurious futon-style sleeping platforms. Amenities include yukatas (relaxed cotton kimonos), a mini-bar featuring curated selections, and a bathing stool placed in the shower area. GENSUI guests also enjoy exclusive access to SABO tea lounge, offering bento-style breakfasts, tea rituals, and evening sake and wine.

In addition to the accommodations on the GENSUI floor, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka offers 130 more guest rooms and 24 suites, all with elevated city views from the 29th to 35th floors of the Hotel. With fabulous views from every accommodation, interiors offer an understated palette of harmonious colours, natural wood and stone finishes, crisp white linens and myriad thoughtful touches that define a stay at Four Seasons. While the lavish Presidential, Grand Osaka and Dojima Suites are certainly the pinnacle of luxury, those in-the-know will opt for one of many rooms and suites situated at the building’s curved and angled corners, opening up panoramic views of the city and beyond.

To be among the first overnight guests and take advantage of the Grand Opening Offer at the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, book online now.

Destination Dining, Drinking and More at Four Seasons

In a city currently boasting 85 Michelin-starred restaurants, Four Seasons is once again raising the bar with a collection of unique dining and drinking concepts overseen by Director of Food and Beverage Sebastian Gassen and Executive Chef Paolo Pelosi.

The Hotel’s signature restaurant is Jiang Nan Chun, where authentic Cantonese cuisine is presented in a striking setting that emphasizes an interactive dining experience. Here, under soaring ceilings and against glittering skyline views, guests are treated to barbecue specialties, as well as a show-stopping roast duck carved tableside. The restaurant also offers two semi-private dining rooms, plus one fully private room with its own show kitchen.

Also on the 37th floor is destination cocktail emporium Bar Bota. With a dramatic bar taking centre stage, this glamorous setting infuses Osaka’s vibrant cultural heritage with a global outlook. Head Bartender Andrei Marcu prepares handcrafted libations incorporating local botanicals, the finest Japanese whiskeys and gins, and Insta-worthy presentations.

Led by Executive Sous Chef Hiroaki Nagaishi, Jardin was conceived as an airy, garden-like space where guests can enjoy an international semi-buffet breakfast each morning, exquisite afternoon tea sets crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Hafiz Razali in the afternoon, and a menu of classic French dishes each evening. Guests can choose from both indoor and outdoor seating at Jardin.

Two additional venues are Farine, an artisanal bakery that offers light lunches, sweet treats and speciality coffees and teas on the go, and CHA, a quiet oasis infused with Japanese touches offering a handpicked selection of Japanese teas, for in-house guests only. Both are located on the first floor at street level.

More to come: Later this year, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka will introduce an 18-seat sushi restaurant with a private dining room for up to six guests on the 37th floor.

Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons

Encompassing the entire 36th floor of the Hotel, The Spa at Four Seasons is a sky-high oasis of relaxation, indulgence and wellbeing. With soothing hues and curving lines, each space flows into the next as guests immerse in the healing connection of water throughout. Five spa treatment rooms – including a couple’s room with private bath – all offer lofty city views. Signature rituals include a 100-minute, high performance facial inspired by the legendary Empress Kōmyō, whose name signifies brightness and radiance; and a series of bath experiences harnessing the healing properties of seasonal herbs. Along with a range of massages, facials and body treatments uniquely created for this spa, busy guests can also choose a mini-treat from a menu of 15-30 minute “Quick Replenishers.”

Wellness facilities also include ofuro (Japanese baths that have been an important part of daily life in Osaka for centuries) and sauna, a 16 metre (52 foot) indoor pool that appears to spill through windows into the city’s network of waterways, and a 24/7 fitness centre with motivating floor-to-ceiling views across the city.

Productive Meetings and Memorable Special Events at Four Seasons

Meeting planners and wedding couples will be inspired by the possibilities of the versatile second floor event spaces at Four Seasons, featuring a 220 square metre (2,400 square foot) naturally-lit Grand Ballroom that can be divided into two or three smaller spaces. A beautifully designed Garden Terrace can be reached from the ballroom or the generous pre-function space, ideal for cocktail receptions and meeting breaks. Restrooms and a cloak room are conveniently adjacent on the same floor, which can be reached either via elevator, or a picture-perfect staircase from the Hotel’s main lobby.

For more intimate gatherings, the 37th floor Sky Salon stands out as an opulent expression of modern Japan, complete with its own open kitchen and bar, as well as a private restroom. Lustrous finishes and dazzling skyline views suggest high-level business meetings by day, and glittering social events by night.