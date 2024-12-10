Botim Introduces First Direct-to-Consumer Offering with The UAE Lottery

The UAE Lottery Now Accessible to Millions via The Ultra App.

Botim, the UAE’s leading all-in-one Ultra app powered by Astra Tech, has announced the integration of The UAE Lottery, the region’s first and only regulated lottery operation. This collaboration offers UAE residents aged 18 and above the opportunity to participate in The UAE Lottery’s games through the convenience and security of the Botim platform.

This marks the first-ever direct-to-consumer regulated lottery offering on a multi-functional Ultra app in the UAE, setting a new benchmark for accessibility and innovation.

The integration leverages Astra Tech’s operating model, which includes its fintech arm, PayBy, licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). This ensures participants enjoy a secure, compliant, and responsible gaming experience in alignment with the UAE’s regulations.

Through Botim, players can now purchase tickets for The UAE Lottery’s games, featuring a Lucky Day grand prize of AED 100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win AED 100,000 each, and the option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to AED 50,000, AED 100,000, AED 300,000, or AED 1,000,000.

How to Play:

Open the BOTIM app and go to the Explore page or search The UAE Lottery in the search bar of Botim Choose your preferred game: Lucky Day or scratch cards Register and finish your KYC Complete your ticket purchase securely using PayBy’s payment gateway Tune in to the live draw on December 14, 2024, for a chance to win

As the UAE’s trusted all-in-one app, Botim continues to redefine convenience, integrating services such as communication, e-commerce, financial services, and now entertainment. Partnering with The UAE Lottery reinforces Astra Tech’s commitment to innovation, user safety, and delivering first-of-its-kind services to its millions of users.