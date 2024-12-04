Fintech News: Plus500 Launches Dubai Index on UAE National Day

Plus500, a global multi-asset fintech group listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: PLUS) and a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index, has launched the Dubai Index CFD on UAE National Day. This new trading instrument tracks the performance of key sectors and companies driving Dubai’s economy, offering traders an accessible way to engage with Dubai’s financial trends, including its thriving real estate and financial sectors.

Launching the Dubai Index on this significant occasion reflects Plus500’s recognition of the UAE’s achievements and celebrates the nation’s spirit of innovation and progress. The addition of this instrument builds on earlier launches, such as the Abu Dhabi 15 Index and local stocks CFDs, concluding a year of accomplishments for Plus500 in the UAE. It underscores the Group’s strategy of empowering UAE traders with localised tools and tailored offerings.

In 2024, Plus500 experienced remarkable growth in the region, supported by its local operation, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and operates from an office in DIFC Gate Village.

Another standout highlight of 2024 was the sponsorship of the iconic Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon, held in October in the heart of the DIFC. This year’s edition of the event saw record participation, showcasing Plus500’s focus on fostering health, fitness, and community engagement. Aligned with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 initiative, Plus500 demonstrated commitment to making a positive impact on UAE’s vibrant community. Plans are already underway to continue this partnership into 2025, further strengthening local ties.

Globally, Plus500 operates in more than 60 countries, serving more than 27 million registered customers, supported by 13 regulatory licenses. A constituent of the FTSE 250 Index, the Group combines technological innovation with a localised approach to provide an exceptional trading experience worldwide. Plus500 is also widely recognised for its prestigious sports sponsorships, currently partnering with the NBA’s legendary Chicago Bulls.

Looking ahead to 2025, Plus500 remains focused on deepening and expanding its presence in the UAE. By enhancing its localised offerings, supporting community initiatives, and leveraging its global expertise, the Group aims to deliver an unparalleled and tailored service to its customers in the region.