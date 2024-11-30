Free Wizard of Oz Hunt on QE2 This National Day

Here’s something FREE for parents to do with their kids this weekend!

Please note that we are limiting the “TREASURE HUNTERS” to only 30 families an hour – as the ship capacity has to be considered.

Theatre by QE2, in conjunction with the QE2 Hotel, have a old fashioned “Treasure Hunt’ going on around the iconic QE2.

The Theatre by QE2 and the iconic QE2 Hotel in Dubai are celebrating UAE National Day with a magical and family-friendly event that brings the excitement of their upcoming Christmas production, “The Wizard of Oz,” to life. From November 30th to December 3rd, families are invited to embark on a “Wizard of Oz” inspired Treasure Hunt that promises fun, adventure, and delightful surprises. The Treasure Hunt takes place daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering a memorable way to spend the holiday weekend.

Participants will journey through the QE2 Hotel, uncovering clues hidden in various locations, each themed around characters and elements from “The Wizard of Oz.” Families will solve puzzles and follow the yellow brick road as they progress through the hunt, all while exploring the historic charm of this legendary cruise liner turned hotel. The adventure culminates at the final clue, where every child is rewarded with a lollipop, and families receive a very special discount code for tickets to the show.

Adding to the excitement, each day one lucky family who successfully completes the Treasure Hunt will have their name drawn from a witch’s hat to win free tickets to “The Wizard of Oz.” This daily prize adds an extra sprinkle of magic and encourages families to give it their best shot. The event is suitable for children aged 3 to 10, making it an ideal outing for parents seeking engaging and age-appropriate activities for their little ones.

The QE2 Hotel invites participants to bring their own pens to jot down clues, ensuring they are prepared for the fun-filled experience. With the Treasure Hunt running over four days, families have multiple opportunities to join in, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and create cherished memories. The activity not only serves as a teaser for the highly anticipated Christmas production but also highlights the unique cultural and entertainment offerings of the QE2.

This UAE National Day, the QE2 Hotel is the place to be for families seeking a creative and entertaining way to celebrate. Whether it’s the thrill of solving clues, the joy of winning prizes, or simply spending quality time together, the *Wizard of Oz* Treasure Hunt promises a magical adventure for all. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the wonder of the QE2 and the timeless charm of a beloved story brought to life.