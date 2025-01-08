web analytics
Future of Jobs 2025: 78 Million New Jobs by 2030, Upskilling Essential

Award-winning AI-based global hiring platform Techfynder has revealed the most in-demand jobs across sectors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shifting global trends in technology, economy, demographics, and the green transition are set to create 170 million new jobs by 2030 while displacing 92 million, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs.

Fastest-growing jobs include technology, data, AI, care roles, education, and frontline positions like delivery drivers and farmworkers.

Top skills by 2030 will combine technology (AI, big data, cybersecurity) with human skills (creative thinking, collaboration, resilience). About 40% of required job skills will change, and 63% of employers already see skills gaps as a major challenge.

Essential sectors like care and education are expected to see significant growth. Advances in AI and renewable energy will boost demand for specialist roles while reducing jobs like graphic design and administrative support.

“We must act now to address skills gaps and build a resilient global workforce,” says Till Leopold, Head of Work at the World Economic Forum.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on data from over 1,000 companies, highlights the urgent need for businesses, governments, and educators to collaborate in upskilling workforces to prepare for these shifts.

The Skills Gap

The skills gap is the biggest obstacle to adapting to global trends, with 63% of employers naming it as a major challenge. By 2030, 59% of the global workforce will need reskilling or upskilling, but 11% may not receive it. This puts over 120 million workers at risk of redundancy.

Demand for technology skills like AI, big data, and cybersecurity is growing rapidly. At the same time, human skills such as analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, and collaboration remain essential. Many jobs will increasingly require a mix of both skillsets.

AI and Upskilling

AI is transforming business models, with 50% of employers globally planning to adapt their operations to new AI-driven opportunities. Upskilling is the most common response, with 77% of employers intending to invest in training their workers. However, 41% also plan to reduce their workforce as AI automates tasks. Nearly half aim to transition staff from disrupted roles into other areas, helping to address skills shortages while minimizing job losses.

Collaboration between business leaders, policy-makers, and workers is essential to prepare workforces for rapid technological changes and reduce unemployment risks.

Beyond Technology: Economic, Demographic, and Geoeconomic Shifts

  • Economic Pressures:
    The rising cost of living is driving changes, with half of employers expecting to adjust their business models. Although inflation has eased, price pressures and slow economic growth may displace 6 million jobs by 2030. Resilience, flexibility, and creative thinking will become crucial skills.

  • Demographic Shifts:
    Ageing populations in high-income countries are increasing demand for healthcare roles, while growing working-age populations in lower-income regions fuel demand for education professionals. Improved talent management, teaching, and mentoring skills are vital to bridging these gaps.

  • Geopolitical Tensions:
    Geopolitical conflicts and trade policy shifts are affecting businesses, with 34% of employers citing tensions as a concern. Strategies like offshoring and reshoring are gaining traction, increasing demand for cybersecurity and other critical skills.

A Call for Urgent Action

To address these sweeping changes, governments, businesses, and educational institutions must act collectively. Priorities include:
  • Closing skills gaps through reskilling and upskilling initiatives.
  • Creating accessible pathways to high-demand jobs and skillsets.
  • Focusing on equitable and inclusive workforce strategies to support workers in transition.
By investing in these areas, stakeholders can build a resilient global workforce prepared to excel in the rapidly evolving job market.

