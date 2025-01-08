Future of Jobs 2025: 78 Million New Jobs by 2030, Upskilling Essential

Shifting global trends in technology, economy, demographics, and the green transition are set to create 170 million new jobs by 2030 while displacing 92 million, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs.

Fastest-growing jobs include technology, data, AI, care roles, education, and frontline positions like delivery drivers and farmworkers.

Top skills by 2030 will combine technology (AI, big data, cybersecurity) with human skills (creative thinking, collaboration, resilience). About 40% of required job skills will change, and 63% of employers already see skills gaps as a major challenge.

Essential sectors like care and education are expected to see significant growth. Advances in AI and renewable energy will boost demand for specialist roles while reducing jobs like graphic design and administrative support.

“We must act now to address skills gaps and build a resilient global workforce,” says Till Leopold, Head of Work at the World Economic Forum.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on data from over 1,000 companies, highlights the urgent need for businesses, governments, and educators to collaborate in upskilling workforces to prepare for these shifts.

The Skills Gap

The skills gap is the biggest obstacle to adapting to global trends, with 63% of employers naming it as a major challenge. By 2030, 59% of the global workforce will need reskilling or upskilling, but 11% may not receive it. This puts over 120 million workers at risk of redundancy.

Demand for technology skills like AI, big data, and cybersecurity is growing rapidly. At the same time, human skills such as analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, and collaboration remain essential. Many jobs will increasingly require a mix of both skillsets.