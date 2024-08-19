Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Announces Exclusive Benefits for Government Loyalty Card Members

The historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel has unveiled its exclusive partnership with several government loyalty programs in the UAE, offering exceptional benefits to their valued cardholders. The collaboration extends to FAZAA, Homat Al Watan, ADNOC, DEWA, HAYAK, ESAAD, and Al Saada programmes, enhancing the stay and dining experiences for their members aboard the prestigious floating vessel, permanently docked in Port Rashid in the heart of Dubai.

Steeped in history, the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel offers an unparalleled experience, blending its storied past with stunning Arabian Gulf vistas, adding a distinct charm to every visit.

“We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed government organisations and loyalty programs to offer exclusive privileges to their valued cardholders, said Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel. This collaboration allows us to honor and appreciate the hard work of government employees by rewarding them with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences aboard the QE2.”

The QE2 Hotel invites all cardholders to take advantage of these exclusive offers that start from 20% discount on room rates and food and beverages. To avail the discounts card members must directly call or email the hotel at the time of booking and provide their valid membership number. At the time of check-in members are required to present their valid government loyalty card.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the grandeur of the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, where every corner echoes with the legacy of a bygone era. It is a great way to discover the legendary hospitality, exquisite dining options, and rich heritage of this iconic landmark.