Experience Festive Magic at Al Habtoor City This Holiday Season

Winter has finally arrived in Dubai and this holiday season, Al Habtoor City is once again bursting with festive cheer, making it the ultimate destination to celebrate the most magical time of year. Home to three distinctive hotels—Al Habtoor Palace, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai—Al Habtoor City is pulling out all the stops to showcase a wide array of enchanting experiences for everyone to enjoy. With an impressive line-up of festive afternoon teas, sumptuous feasts, vibrant brunches, and dazzling New Year’s Eve events, guests can expect nothing less than an extraordinary season of celebration and joy.

Turkey Takeaway

Take the hassle out of your festive dining and elevate your celebrations at home with Al Habtoor City’s gourmet turkey takeaway. Complete with a curated selection of festive side dishes, rich gravy, and the talented team of chef’s signature sauces, this is the perfect way to add a touch of warmth and indulgence to every bite during the holidays.

When: Available from November 25th to December 31st

Offer: Turkey takeaway plus all the trimming, good for 6 to 8 people

Price: AED625 each

Note: Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Pick-up from The Café.

AL HABTOOR PALACE

Exquisite evenings of taste and elegance await at Al Habtoor Palace. The opulent hotel, located in the heart of Al Habtoor City on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, offers a truly regal experience with its Beaux-Arts-inspired design and exceptional service. This festive season, guests can indulge in refined dining experiences, including festive afternoon teas and gourmet feasts, all set against the backdrop of this luxurious palace, making it the perfect destination for a sophisticated holiday celebration.

Winter Wonderland

Step into a Winter Wonderland at the royal urban lounge café, the most elegant setting in Dubai to savour an iconic Festive Afternoon Tea. Indulge in a selection of finely crafted teas, festive pastries, and delectable treats, all served in a luxurious atmosphere that captures the essence of the season. This is the perfect place to unwind and celebrate the holidays in style, with every detail designed to create an unforgettable experience.

When: Available daily from November 22nd to January 8th between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm

Where: Sidra & Tea Garden

Offer: Afternoon tea featuring live entertainment

Price: AED210 per person

Thanksgiving Dinner

There is no better way to give thanks than to indulge in a luxurious feast featuring a sumptuous turkey complete with all the trimmings. Make your way to World Cut Steakhouse and get ready for an evening filled with warmth, gratitude, and mouthwatering flavours all washed down with an unlimited flow of tantalising grape alongside an enchanting line-up of live performances.

When: November 28th from 6.30pm to 12.00am

Where: World Cut Steakhouse

Offer: Special 4-course set menu inclusive of grape

Price: AED450 per person

Christmas Eve Dinner

Start the celebration early and revel in the wonder of the most magical night of the year with an exquisite set menu at World Cut Steakhouse. Indulge in pan-seared foie gras, followed by a roast turkey with Brussels sprouts, duck fat potatoes, and more, making for an unforgettable feast to be cherished with loved ones.

When: December 24th from 6.30pm onwards

Where: World Cut Steakhouse

Offer: 4-course set menu inclusive of grape

Price: AED450 per person

Christmas Day Brunch

Delight in the splendour of Christmas Day at World Cut Steakhouse with a luxurious curated family-style feast. Featuring a turkey carving station complete with all the delectable trimmings, plenty of gourmet choices to keep the whole family happy, and an array of engaging live entertainment, this is a family-style you won’t want to miss.

When: December 25th from 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Where: World Cut Steakhouse

Offer: Festive family-style brunch plus live entertainment

Price:

AED 495 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 695 per person | Inclusive of house beverages

AED 795 per person | Inclusive of bubbly package

The Godfather of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Ring in the New Year in true Godfather style at World Cut Steakhouse, where glitz and glamour come together for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy a lavish 6-course set menu, complete with fine beverages, while live entertainment sets the tone for a night to remember.

When: December 31st from 8.00pm onwards

Where: World Cut Steakhouse

Offer: 6-course set menu; live entertainment by pianist and singer

Price:

AED 750 per person | Inclusive of fine beverages

AED 950 per person | Inclusive of fine beverages & access to a 2-hour after party (Midnight till 2:00 am)

AED 1,250 per person | Inclusive of Champagne

Kids under 12 years old are not permitted.

Belle Époque

Experience an enchanting evening inspired by the elegance of the Belle Époque era, while savoring a grand buffet of European cuisine and fine beverages.

When: December 31st from 8.00pm onwards

Where: BQ

Offer: Family-style grand buffet

Price:

AED 325 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 495 per person | Inclusive of fine beverages

AED 150 per child, 5-11 years | 0-4 years old are on us

Spa Offers:

Festive Glow Ritual

Drift into a state of complete bliss as you experience the Festive Glow Ritual, a rejuvenating facial treatment journey carefully curated to invigorate your senses and enhance your skin’s radiance this holiday season. Complete with the Margy’s Prestige Collagen facial, this luxurious treatment will be sure to leave you with a radiant, firm, plumped and youthful glow.

When: Available December 1st to 31st

Where: Silk Spa

Offer: 90-minute facial treatment

Price: AED700 per person

Holiday Spa-cation

Experience the ultimate escape that rejuvenates your body, mind, and spirit with Silk Spa’s exclusive festive spa-cation package! Begin with a refreshing 30-minute full-body exfoliation, leaving your skin feeling silky smooth and detoxified. Then indulge in a signature full-body massage, infused with seasonal scents like cedar wood, orange, pine needle, and cinnamon oil, designed to evoke the cosy essence of winter nights. After your treatments, relax and unwind by the hotel’s stunning swimming pool, ending the day on a refreshing note.

When: Available from December 1st to 31st

Where: Silk Spa

Offer: 90-minute holiday spa-cation treatment

Price: AED700 per person

HILTON DUBAI AL HABTOOR CITY

Magic is in the air at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, where festive sensations come to life with an array of culinary delights. This holiday season, guests can savour the spirit of the season with vibrant brunches, indulgent feasts, and festive afternoon teas, all served in a warm and inviting atmosphere. With its signature blend of comfort, luxury, and world-class service, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City is the perfect place to make unforgettable holiday memories.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Indulge in a sumptuous selection of culinary delights from around the world, featuring everything from traditional holiday favorites to exotic flavors from Middle East, Europe and Asia that will take your taste buds on a journey.

When: December 24th from 7.00pm to 10.30pm

Where: The Market

Offer: International buffet

Price:

AED 199 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 99 per child, 5 –11 years | 0-4 years old eat for free

Family Christmas Day Brunch

The Market is going all out as it presents its tempting festive buffet this December 25th! Delight in global holiday dishes, enjoy fun activities for kids, and make cherished memories with family and friends. Happy holidays!

When: December 25th from 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Where: The Market

Offer: Family-friendly festive brunch

Price:

AED 259 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 349 per person | Inclusive of house beverages

AED 399 per person | Inclusive of house beverages and sparkling

AED 99 per child, 5 –11 years | 0-4 years old eat for free

Midnight in Manhattan

Experience the excitement of the Big Apple right here with a night filled with delicious food, refreshing brews, and the vibrant energy of the city that never sleeps. Elevate your experience with the spectacular ball drop and Burj Khalifa fireworks.

When: December 31st from 8.00pm onwards

Where: Ribs & Brews

Offer: New Year’s Eve event featuring a selection of food, drinks, and live entertainment

Price:

AED 350 Indoor per person | Inclusive of house beverages

AED 750 Terrace per person | Inclusive of house beverages and sparkling

Gingerbread House Masterclass

Get ready to showcase your creativity as Chef Melanie guides you in building and decorating your very own gingerbread house. Perfect for the little ones, this hands-on workshop promises an exciting and fun-filled day of sweet treats and holiday cheer. Reserve your spot and create a delicious centrepiece for your holiday celebrations!

When: December 14th to 25th from 10.00am to 8.00pm

Where: The Kids Club

Offer: Gingerbread making masterclasses

Price: AED350 per child

Note: Advance booking is required at least 48 hours in advance. Private group sessions are available for up to 6 kids.

Christmas at The Kids Club

What could be better than celebrating the holidays with the jolly man himself, Santa Claus? The Kids Club at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City has a direct line to the North Pole and is inviting all your little ones to join in a festive adventure featuring painting sessions, musical chairs, holiday card making, pass the parcel, Christmas movie screenings, and a special visit from Santa himself, making this a holiday to remember.

When: December 24th and 25th from 10.00am to 8.00pm

Where: The Kids Club

What: Visit from Santa plus a range of exciting activities for the little ones

V HOTEL DUBAI

Chill at V Hotel Dubai and immerse yourself in the festive aura while tucking into mouthwatering cuisine and enjoy a series of unforgettable experiences. This retro futuristic hotel, offering stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and the iconic La Perle show, sets the perfect scene for celebrating the season. From festive brunches to indulgent feasts, V Hotel Dubai is the ideal place to embrace the holidays with style and flavour.

Noche Buena Night Brunch

Celebrate a noche navideña like no other at Zoco as the inviting venue hosts a vibrant Noche Buena Night Brunch. Delight in a festive 5-course set menu featuring a delectable array of Zoco’s signature dishes, all served in a lively, fiesta-filled atmosphere.

When: December 24th from 8.00pm onwards

Where: Zoco

Offer: Night brunch with festive 5-course set menu

Price:

AED 290 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 390 per person | Inclusive of house beverages

AED 110 per child, 5-12 years | 0-4 years old eat for free

Feliz Navidad

Get wrapped up in the magic of the festivities with Zoco’s special Feliz Navidad menu, featuring ceviches, tiraditos, and a selection of à la carte delights. Sip on margaritas and other signature beverages as you soak in the vibrant fiesta vibes and festive atmosphere. ¡Vamos a pasarla increíble!

When: December 25th from 8.00pm to 12.00am

Where: Zoco

Offer: Festive themed set menu OR a la carte options

Price:

AED 290 per person | Inclusive of soft beverages

AED 390 per person | Inclusive of house beverages

AED 110 per child, 5-12 years | 0-4 years old eat for free

Feliz Año Nuevo

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a stunning Dubai Canal view! Indulge in a 5-course Pan American menu, featuring delectable ceviches and more, all while enjoying a chill night with loved ones.

When: December 31st from 8.00pm to 12.00am

Where: Zoco

Offer: 5-course Pan American menu; live entertainment: DJ

Price: