Bentley Suite at Al Habtoor Palace Redefines Luxury Hospitality

Discover the high-octane Dubai suite that combines the glamour of Britain’s most prestigious carmaker with the elegance of Al Habtoor Palace

The Bentley Suite at Al Habtoor Palace is setting new standards for luxury hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Inspired by the craftsmanship of Bentley’s former flagship model, the Bentley Mulsanne, this ode to the luxury automobile sees the brand’s leather finishes, colours, patterns, and wood veneers recreated throughout the suite. Even if you are familiar with this British marque, famed for being lavish, comfortable, and spacious, guests are promised that this model cranks things up a few gears.

Parked on the fourth floor of the palatial hotel, an oversized doorway, embellished with a chrome plaque, greets guests upon arrival to the first suite of its kind in the Middle East. A marble-floored hallway leads guests on an adventure where each turn reveals a new highlight across a generous 195 square metres.

The bedroom contains a giant bed, a wide-screen TV and showcases views of Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Water Canal, and the city skyline. There’s no fighting over wardrobe space thanks to an enormous walk-in closet, replete with glass-cased his and hers wardrobe areas and a large dressing table facing the wall-to-wall mirror. Connected to the bedroom is the en-suite bathroom, which is stacked with Acqua di Parma products alongside a stone soaking tub and a rainfall shower.

The suite comes with its own dedicated butler (or should that be chauffeur?) to tend to all your needs and whims, and has its own kitchen so you can bring along a private chef for in-suite gastro experiences. While you admire the culinary skills in the kitchen, you can also kick back in The Study, reminiscent of Bentley’s Mulliner Room experience (the brand’s personal commissioning division in the UK); a private corner with its own bar, TV, and Bentley books. Or invite friends to chill out in the lounge where huge sofas and a mega-sized TV await.

And the Bentley experience doesn’t start and end when you cross the threshold; guests at this exclusive suite also enjoy stylish Bentley transfers to and from Dubai International Airport and other destinations as part of special day excursions organised by the concierge desk.

For those looking to take a piece of Bentley home with them, make your way to the onsite shop, La Boutique. Al Habtoor Palace Dubai’s in-house store boasts a carefully curated collection of Bentley memorabilia, perfect as a gift for family and friends or a souvenir for yourself. Take your pick from chic clothing, intricate showpieces, premium teas, exquisite beauty products, and more, ensuring that you will not forget your Bentley sojourn when the chequered flag is being waved on your stay.

What’s more, there are also special privileges afforded to Bentley Suite guests around the hotel and Al Habtoor City. Gastronomes have several fantastic venues with which to contend as well as a 20 percent F&B discount at more than 30 F&B outlets throughout the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection inclusive of V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. Spend an evening at World Cut Steakhouse, where guests are greeted with dark woods, upholstered leather furnishings, and a menu that is all about fine cuts of meat, or go alfresco at the flower-strewn Le Patio for Middle Eastern bites and shisha under the Dubai night sky. BQ French Kitchen & Bar serves up exquisite French cuisine and European bistro vibes in arguably the prettiest interiors in town, and when it’s time for a drink, spoil yourself with a signature Red Stallion cocktail and perhaps a cigar at the refined New York-inspired sports establishment The Polo Bar. Bentley Suite guests also have the tasty addition of an afternoon tea at the plush Sidra. And when the sun rises, start each day right at BQ French Kitchen & Bar with a complimentary breakfast.

Sun worshippers can get their daily dose of Vitamin D at the chic rooftop pool that offers up Dubai skyline views alongside tasty bites and endless cocktails. If sand and sea is more to your liking, a complimentary shuttle takes Al Habtoor Palace guests to the pristine sands of an affiliated hotel on Palm Jumeirah. Or if you need a little extra assistance in de-stressing, call in at the Silk Spa where in-house guests receive 25 percent off on selected spa treatments. And when it comes to excitement and drama, head next door to La Perle by Dragone where suite reservations for a minimum of three nights can enjoy an evening of artistic performances, aquatic effects, and acrobatics free of charge.