Deyaar Development PJSC, a leading property developer in the UAE, has announced the complete sell-out of RIVAGE—its latest and first residential project in Abu Dhabi.

Located on the prestigious Al Reem Island in the Abu Dhabi emirate, the rapid sell-out reflects the overwhelming demand from both investors and homebuyers. The sales event attracted exceptional attendance, underscoring the strong interest in the project.

This exciting addition to Deyaar’s portfolio is poised to significantly contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi.

The project, which features a diverse range of residential options, has been designed to cater to both investors seeking lucrative opportunities and families looking for a vibrant community to call home.

With its strategic location and state-of-the-art amenities, the development has captured the interest of a wide demographic, ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment.

Deyaar remains committed to its mission of creating innovative and sustainable projects that not only meet the needs of the community but also foster economic growth in the region.