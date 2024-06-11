World’s First Healthy Living Island Will Feature Autonomous Transportation

Bayanat, (ADX: BAYANAT) a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial and smart mobility solutions, and IMKAN Properties, an Abu Dhabi based real estate developer, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a smart mobility infrastructure project on SHA Island Emirates at AlJurf. The groundbreaking project will feature an integrated and AI-enabled transportation ecosystem that allows for fully autonomous driving on the world’s first healthy living island.

Located in AlJurf, approximately halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the health- and wellness-focused island, which will also be home to the SHA Wellness Clinic, aims to be highly autonomous with minimal reliance on manned vehicles. While IMKAN Properties will be developing the project’s physical infrastructure, Bayanat will provide the critical digital infrastructure for the operation of autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems, such as HD maps and HD positioning, as well as deploy its Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) in the form of its digital twin solutions, which makes vehicle autonomy on the island possible.

Bayanat’s digital twin technology will play a pivotal role in supporting IMKAN Properties’ vision for SHA Island Emirates by providing an advanced virtual replica of the island’s entire infrastructure. This technology will enable real-time monitoring and management of autonomous transportation systems, ensuring seamless and efficient operations without human intervention. Bayanat’s digital twin will facilitate predictive maintenance, optimize traffic flow, and enhance the safety and reliability of the autonomous vehicles. This integration not only supports the creation of a sustainable and autonomous transport network but also aligns with the island’s commitment to health and wellness by promoting an autonomous vehicle environment.

The MOU agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat and Suwadain AlDhaheri, CEO at IMKAN Properties at the Bayanat offices in the presence of IMKAN’s Executive Management Team.

Excited about the project, Abdulla Al Shamsi, COO Bayanat, commented: “Bayanat has long been a pioneer of autonomous driving and unmanned systems in the Middle East, with a proven track record of technological capability and know-how including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation. We are excited about this joint project with IMKAN Properties, which will combine our expertise to create a unique concept globally – a healthy-living island featuring autonomous vehicles. We’re confident that this partnership will revolutionize the way we live, work and thrive in our communities.”

Announced earlier in the year, SHA Island Emirates at AlJurf offers an entirely new residential model for the region centered on wellness, ensuring that every resident enjoys the highest standard of well-being and tranquility. The exclusive island integrates a range of beachfront residences, a health resort, as well as multiple pavilions dedicated to health and wellbeing which will position AlJurf as the leading destination in health and wellness tourism.

Speaking about Bayanat’s contribution to creating a healthy environment on the island, Abdulla Al Shamsi added: “We believe that the island’s transport infrastructure will play an integral role in enabling this objective. Our long-standing expertise in developing smart mobility solutions, which includes EV infrastructure, will allow us to create a quiet, clean and reliable transportation infrastructure on the island.”

“Our commitment to sustainable development aligns seamlessly with IMKAN Properties’ strategy of crafting destinations that prioritize environmental stewardship and holistic well-being. Together, we are poised to transform this island into a symbol of sustainable living, where cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious design converge to create a thriving community for generations to come,” concluded Al Shamsi.

The joint development is not Bayanat’s first autonomous driving project. In partnership with Abu Dhabi Mobility and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Bayanat launched the TXAI pilot in 2021. The project is the MENA region’s first Level 4-enabled autonomous ride-hailing service. Since the launch, the autonomous transportation fleet – encompassing Robo Taxis, Minibuses, and ART – has traveled over 500,000 kilometers and completed almost 16,000 rides.

Excited to apply this expertise to its development, Suwaidan AlDhaheri CEO at IMKAN Properties, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Bayanat, aligning with our commitment as a real estate developer to deliver unparalleled experiences for our residents and customers. This collaboration enables us to spearhead a groundbreaking project, placing utmost emphasis on health, well-being, sustainability, and convenience. Partnering with Bayanat seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology with our physical infrastructure, which is essential for bringing this visionary project to life.”

Beyond the joint infrastructure, the two partners will also closely collaborate on data privacy and sustainability efforts, as well as the design and implementation of necessary infrastructure modifications to support autonomous vehicle operations, encompassing areas such as charging stations, docking facilities, and communication networks, with provisions for concierge services, a key priority for IMKAN Properties residents.