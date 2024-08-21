Backstreet Boys Return to the UAE

Following the overwhelming success of their previous visit to the capital, which became the quickest-selling arena show in the UAE, the global icons of pop are set to perform once again in Etihad Arena on October 23rd.

Proudly brought to you by Live Nation Middle East, don’t miss your chance to witness one of the greatest pop groups in history as tickets go on pre-sale, starting from AED295 each.

To keep up to date on the Backstreet Boys, check out www.backstreetboys.com.

Prepare yourself for a nostalgia-infused evening of entertainment as the Backstreet Boys are set to make another triumphant return to the UAE. Performing at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 23rd, this is a concert that lovers of throwback classics won’t want to miss. Presented by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and with tickets starting from AED295 per person, fans can look forward to a night of musical mastery as one of the biggest boy bands in recent history returns once again for a jaw-dropping show in the UAE capital.

Following their record-breaking sell-out performance at the Etihad Arena in May 2023, the Backstreet Boys are back by popular demand and fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with their greatest hits, including the singalong songs “Everybody” and “I Want It That Way.” Promising concertgoers a full, dynamic show, despite Kevin Richardson’s absence due to scheduling conflicts, the remaining members, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell, will deliver the complete Backstreet Boys experience, showcasing their iconic harmonies and captivating performances.

For over 30 years, the Backstreet Boys have been at the forefront of pop music, earning their place as one of the most influential pop acts in history. With countless #1 hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards, and over 130 million records sold worldwide, they are officially recognised as the best-selling boy band in history. Following the release of their first album, “Backstreet Boys”, in 1996, the group has had a meteoric rise to fame, receiving nine Grammy Awards nominations amongst an abundance of other accolades over their 3-decade-long career to date.

In early 2019, the Backstreet Boys released their GRAMMY-nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” along with a myriad of other catchy numbers. The critically acclaimed single was nominated for the “Pop Duo/Group Performance” GRAMMY in 2019 and marked the band’s return to the Billboard Hot 100 after a decade. Upon its release, the single soared to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts, charting in over 22 countries.

May 2019 saw the launch of “The DNA World Tour,” the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years, fueled by the global success of their #1 album. The tour witnessed the Backstreet Boys selling out arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continued to captivate millions worldwide with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative collaborations, and they promise to do just that again when they touch down in Abu Dhabi on October 23rd. Don’t miss out on an evening of unforgettable melodies and make sure to grab your tickets when they go on pre-sale on Thursday, August 8th at 12pm and general sale on Friday, August 9th via www.livenation.me.

When: October 23rd

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets on Sale: Pre-sale at 12pm on August 8th, general sale at 12pm on August 9th

Price: Upper Bowl Bronze AED 295; Upper Bowl Silver AED 395; Lower Bowl Bronze AED 495; Lower Bowl Silver AED 595; Lower Bowl Gold AED 695; Lower Bowl Diamond AED 795; GA Floor AED 395; Golden Circle AED 995