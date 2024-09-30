Spooktacular Halloween Celebrations at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Adult horror mazes, including the SAW Maze, family friendly shows, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating, themed dining and exclusive merchandise at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.

Boo! Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, is calling Halloween fans to experience the spookiest season of the year. From enjoying spine-chilling activities at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, to navigating the haunted mazes at RIVERLAND™ Dubai or an eerie getaway at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s spine-chilling scares for Halloween enthusiasts or spooky fun for the younger crowd, guests of all ages are in for a mix of screams, thrills, and family-friendly memories this Halloween season.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai: Fright Nights return

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is transforming for the spooky season into with the return of its highly anticipated Fright Nights. Beginning 1st October, fans can get into the Halloween spirit as they enjoy five horror mazes for the adults, including a SAW themed maze, seven shows for the entire family featuring The Smurfs and Hotel Transylvania cast, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating, themed dining, merchandise, along with 29 thrilling rides and attractions.

For adults, this season comes to life with the NEW SAW Maze, a heart pounding experience celebrating the 20th anniversary of the terrifying SAW horror-thriller franchise. Visitors will have to find their way through the Jigsaw’s deadly traps. As the bravest souls navigate these terrifying spaces, they must use their wits to escape the intricate, fearsome challenges. With every turn, the tension rises, leaving guests wondering if they have what it takes to survive Jigsaw’s terrifying game.

Thrill seekers will not want to miss the Vampire Circus performance featuring eerie magic and dance, while horror fans are invited to experience the signature spine-chilling Fright Nights Parade, featuring horror characters and intense music designed to thrill. For more scares, the park offers a wide range of scary mazes like the Tombstone Express, Hades Descent, Curse of the Moon, and The Haunting Maze, each providing unique, scream-worthy experiences.

While for families with younger adventurers, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai offers a selection of Halloween fun, starting with Smurfoween Storytime, where kids enjoy Halloween-themed dance and interactive storytelling. Hotel Transylvania Mania brings monsters to the dance floor in a thrilling show featuring characters from the beloved movie, while the Hollywood Spooky Stars and Scarecrow Groove Street shows bring Halloween spirit to the park with lively performances and meet-and-greets.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai: Alien Invasion and Spooky Encounters

The aliens have escaped from Neon Galaxy, taking over RIVERLAND™ Dubai and transforming it into an extraterrestrial wonderland with the all-new Neon Galaxy: Alien Parade. The streets will come alive with high-energy dancing and entertainment shows every Wednesday to Sunday at 9:00pm from 2nd October to 3rd November, perfect for guests of all ages. Halloween fans can expect an out-of-this-world experience as a giant inflatable astronaut, UFOs, and beloved mascots Luna and Nova roam the park, bringing outer space excitement for all. Families and youngsters are also invited to meet and capture the moment with these playful aliens as they roam through RIVERLAND™ Dubai from Tuesday to Sunday, 12:30pm – 7:00pm.

As the evening commences, the skies above RIVERLAND™ Dubai will come alive with the Neon Galaxy Laser Show, an eco-friendly cosmic adventure that tells the story of a mischievous alien who forms an unexpected friendship with a brave child. Families and friends can gather to experience this brand-new show, running daily from 2nd to 31st October at 7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:30pm.

For those craving a thrilling experience, adults or youngsters with parent supervision can venture into the Transylvania Scare Zone. The once picturesque French Village at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, transforms into a haunted nightmare, where only the brave dare to explore its spine-tingling corners. With terrifying live performers lurking in the shadows from Wednesday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, The fearless must prepare to face sinister creatures like the Evil Doctor, Frankenstein, the Mummy, and bloodthirsty Vampires, ready to prey on unsuspecting guests, as they make their way through RIVERLAND™ Dubai in scary street shows, ideal for older audiences.

The spooky journey doesn’t stop there. Foodies can indulge in new delights such as the Creepy Burger combo with the Black Cherry Slush or feel like a true vampire as they relish the Bat Wings combo and wash it down with Dracula’s Blood Slush from Chickadees or indulge in Pizza Skulls combo at Neon Galaxy, starting from AED 45. Little monsters will truly feel like one with the aliens as they sip on the Alien Slushies starting from AED 40 available across the destination.

Lapita’s Halloween Lu’Wow Weekender: Spooky Getaway

For those seeking an overnight Halloween escape, Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, is bringing back its Halloween Lu’Wow Weekender from 25th to 27th October, transforming the UAE’s only Polynesian resort into a spooky wonderland, ideal for guests of all ages Families can enjoy a weekend filled with thrilling surprises, eerie decorations, and spine-chilling adventures, including a Dark & Terror Room at Kalea and fun challenges in the Kalea Garden.

The Halloween celebration will feature wickedly fun activities for all ages, including a pumpkin carving competition with fang-tastic prizes, alongside a range of spooky games and family-friendly entertainment. Staycation packages start from AED 1,199++ for a King Room or AED 1,699++ for a Family Suite, with free access to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ top attractions like MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, and LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort.

For the perfect Halloween feast, guests can indulge in a themed buffet at Kalea, where monstrous mains, creepy cocktails, and magical mocktails await. With spooky games and entertainment for all ages, the Halloween Lu’Wow Weekender promises unforgettable family memories in a frightfully festive atmosphere.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort: Monster Party Extravaganza

Meanwhile, at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, the property has fallen under the mischievous spell of Lord Vampyre! He has taken over the entire Resort, transforming it into an exciting, fun-filled monster party like never before.

LEGOLAND® Hotel Dubai invites families to experience the ultimate Halloween adventure with its Monster Sleepover package. Guests can enjoy a Halloween-themed room, setting the stage for an AWESOME playcation with exclusive themed goodies, including a Lord Vampyre’s Monster Party Limited Edition Bag, refillable drinks bottle, event LEGO® brick, Halloween Witch LEGO® box set, a 50% off engraving voucher, and a personalized letter from Lord Vampyre. Daily free activities, such as Halloween arts & crafts, a Monster Colouring Competition, and a Creative Workshop Halloween Build, adding to the festive fun. The excitement continues at Lord Vampyre’s After Party in the Skyline Lounge, where guests can dance the night away with a live DJ.

Don’t miss the Brick-or-Treat Trail at the Hotel offers even more opportunities to collect HARIBO candies and Halloween treats. Dubai’s ultimate family brunch experience at LEGOLAND hotel invites guests to an immersive feast this Halloween. A unique LEGO-themed adventure featuring a Brunch Buffet with live cooking stations, interactive activities such as Halloween cookie decorating, monster pizza making, and a character dance party. Families can also participate in arts and crafts, a LEGO building bonanza, and enjoy themed mocktails and cocktails. The fun extends beyond brunch with a kids’ LEGO movie screening and pool time and a Best Dressed Family competition. Don’t miss the chance to witness an unforgettable day of food, fun, and entertainment in a vibrant, festive atmosphere with family, this Halloween.