3-Day Super Sale: Save up to 90% at over 100 brands

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination, is gearing up to host its much-awaited 3-Day Super Sale from 24 to 26 May 2024. During these three days, guests can enjoy offers up to 90% across a wide range of stores, while enjoying vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, marking the perfect start to the summer season.

For those fashion-forward individuals looking to elevate their wardrobe, Gant is offering a 90% off on selected items. Moreover, beauty lovers can head to Kiehl’s, NYX Professional Makeup’s, MAC, Kiko Milano amongst others for enticing offers. Meanwhile, those with a desire for elegant home furniture can pass by West Elm to enjoy offers up to 70% off on selected items or renovate their home space with 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, which offers sales of up to 75% off.

To further excite the little ones after their shopping experience, guests can continue their day at The Galleria by exploring its wide range of entertainment options. Families are invited to experience the newly opened and region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel™ where children can engage with Barbie®, tackle thrilling challenges with Hot Wheels® and unleash their creativity with MEGA® building activities. For those seeking more adventure, the Game Over Escape Room provides an exhilarating experience, offering options like the enigmatic Lost City of Atlantis escape room or the whimsical Alice in Wonderland escape room to bring fantasies to life.

At The Galleria, adults can unwind and get pampered as well at Rose Poudre Beauty Bar after a long day of leisure and play, enjoying a special 20% off on hair treatments, including Collagen, Fiber Fix and Scalp Scrub. Alternatively, they can savour a special business lunch at Grand Beirut for AED 99 per person amongst many other renown restaurants and cuisines.

The Galleria’s 3-Day Super Sale promises a selection of irresistible deals tailored to every need. Guests can shop, dine, entertain and kick off the summer season in style.