Shamal – a diversified investment firm, born in Dubai, managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has started construction on The Anchor, a new premium dining destination in Dubai Harbour. Meticulously designed for the seafront district, The Anchor is the latest addition to the wide range of upscale residential, lifestyle and hospitality offerings at the harbour.

Spanning over 110,000 square feet, The Anchor will house an exciting line-up of restaurants across four floors, featuring dedicated lifts and enclosed terraces for year-round dining. The rooftop will include a uniquely designed cantilevered pool and will offer a serene escape, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

The Anchor will give residents and visitors of Dubai Harbour a chance to connect to the destination’s maritime spirit, blending luxury with a true seafront experience that enhances the city’s vibrant lifestyle scene.

“We believe in curating experiences that connect people with Dubai’s unique seafront lifestyle, and The Anchor is a perfect example of that. It will serve as a destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy world-class dining, leisure, and waterfront experiences,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal. “Positioned close to the recently launched Dubai Harbour Residences and the destination’s world-class leisure attractions, The Anchor will bring something remarkable to this extraordinary district.”

Set amidst the region’s largest marina and serving as the vibrant heart of Dubai Harbour’s food and beverage scene, The Anchor will offer direct access to the open sea, allowing guests to arrive seamlessly by land or boat. The marinas feature a yacht club with over 700 berths accommodating a diverse range of vessels, including superyachts, and a dedicated superyacht marina that provides an even more exclusive environment, complete with larger berths and a pier club featuring alfresco dining options.