Aldar Acquires Prestigious Building in Dubai Internet City

6 Falak is a newly built Grade A office building located in the heart of Dubai Internet City (DIC), offering over 90,000 square feet (sqft) of institutional quality commercial office space.

Sweid & Sweid has announced the sale of 6 Falak, a newly built Grade A office building in the heart of Dubai Internet City (DIC), to Aldar Properties.

The recently completed property stands out as one of the highest-quality assets in DIC, offering over 90,000 sqft of institutional-quality commercial office space. The fully occupied property is positioned on one of the last remaining freehold plots in the free zone and is now home to several multinational blue-chip tenants, including Roland Berger, MSD, and IFS.

Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, stated: “The completion of this transaction marks another milestone for the company in creating world-class office spaces. 6 Falak represents the calibre of projects we always aim to deliver, and we are confident it will serve Aldar’s portfolio of high-quality assets well.”

The sale of 6 Falak propels Sweid & Sweid forward towards their broader development strategy of scaling their portfolio with projects that cater to the needs of Dubai’s leading commercial tenants. As part of their ambitious vision, Sweid & Sweid has set a target to develop over 3 million square feet of Grade A commercial and industrial space over the next six years.

Sweid & Sweid’s development pipeline includes major projects in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), including Sweid One, a 500,000-square-foot cutting-edge commercial office building and a mixed-use community centre. These projects will transform the surrounding landscape and enhance the district’s vibrant community.