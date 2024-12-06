Dubai Shopping Festival 30th Anniversary Kicks Off with Spectacular Celebrations

The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) begins today, 6 December, marking the biggest-ever celebration of this iconic event. Running until 12 January 2025, DSF promises an action-packed calendar with non-stop entertainment, shopping deals, and unforgettable experiences for all.

Key Highlights of DSF 2024-2025:

Grand Opening Weekend:

Performances by Arabic music legends Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir, and Coke Studio Live at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Free-to-attend DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, including Ahmed Saad’s concert and daily fireworks.

Carnival-style festivities at City Walk with street performers, workshops, and family activities.

Entertainment Extravaganza:

Twice-daily drone shows featuring 1,000 drones at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR.

Dubai Lights art installations themed around the five elements: Energy, Water, Air, Fire, and Connection.

DSF x Hatta offering mountain biking, hiking, and family-friendly activities amidst stunning landscapes.

Shopping Rewards and Promotions:

Exclusive discounts and prizes across malls, markets, and luxury retailers.

The Amber Millionaire event offering 30 shoppers a chance to win one million Amber points.

DIB Visa Millionaire promotion with a grand prize of AED 1 million.

Technology for Convenience:

A new DSF Digital Map has been launched to guide visitors through the festival’s activities, events, and shopping opportunities across the city.

Supported by major partners including Visa, Emirates, and Majid Al Futtaim, the 30th edition of DSF promises a record-breaking season of retail and entertainment. Visit the Dubai Shopping Festival website for details and updates.