The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens Now Open

Shamal – a diversified investment firm managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has launched The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, a new community destination nestled in the heart of Dubai. Bringing together the best in casual dining, leisure and wellness, the 21,000 sqm outdoor haven is a unique retreat for those seeking a refined yet vibrant social experience.

The Square brings together a handpicked selection of six homegrown food and beverage  concepts – Entourage Three, Feelz, Home Bakery, House of Pops, Omar Odali and Public, with Asma and Kokoro joining the lineup later this year.
Each brand was carefully chosen, offering visitors a curated experience and a variety of exceptional dining options all in one place.
Adding to its appeal, and to support Dubai’s ambition to be the most active city in the world, The Square also offers fitness and wellness options for the community. Two padel courts managed by Just Padel are available to book online, whilst exercise and yoga enthusiasts can look forward to upcoming classes in the tranquil on-site studio.
Designed with the community in mind, The Square is ideal for those looking to connect with loved ones over great food and activities in a serene atmosphere. The destination is complete with prayer rooms, convenient parking and family-friendly amenities such as children’s play areas, making every visit effortless and enjoyable.

