Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale: Save Up to 90% Citywide!

The city’s biggest shopping weekend is back bigger and better than ever this year with an extra day of discounts in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 53, giving shoppers four incredible days to enjoy unbeatable bargains from 29 November to 2 December.

Eagerly awaited mega deals will soon be found at over 3,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands across the city.

Calling all shoppers to mark their calendars! Dubai’s highly anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is returning soon with the ultimate retail spree of up to 90 per cent off, transforming the city into a spectacular shopper’s paradise from 29 November to 2 December. For the first time ever, an extra day has been added to the city’s biggest shopping weekend, bringing four thrilling days of extraordinary deals across more than 3,000 participating outlets and over 500 top brands.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), shoppers will soon be able to discover massive savings on everything from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, leisure and electronics, home and kitchen, and much more – making it the best time to refresh wardrobes, revamp homes, or find festive gifts for loved ones.

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands, including KIKO Milano, The Body Shop, Watsons, Sephora, Odora, ACE, Jashanmal Home, Home Centre, Pottery Barn, Michael Kors, River Island, Sacoor Brothers, LC Waikiki, Mamas & Papas, Virgin Megastore, ECity, Pandora, Rivoli Eyezone, Kipling, CHARLES & KEITH, amongst several others.

The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi and many more.

