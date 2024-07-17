Dubai Mall Sees Record Growth in Footfall in H1, Tops Global Visit Charts

Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in the first half of 2024, with over 8% increase in footfall compared to 2023, with growth in retail sales ranging from 8% to15% over the same period last year.

Dubai Mall, the Most Visited Place on Earth in 2023, has achieved further growth in 2024, recording57 million visitors during the first half of the year, in comparison to 52 million visitors for the same period in 2023. Performance of various categories have witnessed similar growth, recording growth in retail sales ranging from 8% to 15% over the same period last year.

Commenting on these results, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, stated: “This growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. Dubai Mall continues to set new benchmarks in retail and leisure, drawing millions from around the world. We are committed to enhancing every aspect of the mall to constantly cement its position as a premier global destination.”

Dubai Mall solidified its status as the most visited place on Earth in 2023, recording 105 million visitors, with a 19% increase from the previous year; this achievement was complemented by exceptionally strong sales figures, showcasing the mall’s pivotal role in the retail and entertainment landscape.

The momentum continues in 2024 as Dubai Mall remains a global icon of retail and leisure, consistently offering innovative experiences.