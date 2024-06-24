DSS To Kick Off with 12- Hour Mega Sale

Mega sale will take place on 28 June from 10am until 10pm, with exclusive discounts of up to 90 per cent across more than 100 brands

Participating malls include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha

In celebration of the most anticipated event in Dubai this summer, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 will start its biggest edition to date with a mega 12-hour flash sale on 28 June from 10am until 10pm. For one day only, exclusive deals of up to 90 per cent off will be up for grabs across over 100 leading local and international brands at Majid Al Futtaim malls.

There has never been a better time to shop for the latest fashion and accessories at top retail brands, as well as home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores. Shoppers can make the most out of the incredible sale at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha.

Adding to the excitement, shoppers spending AED 300 or more can download the SHARE app and head to the Spin the Wheel activation zone at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira for a chance to win instant prizes, SHARE points ranging from AED 50 – AED 1,000, VOX Cinema tickets, gifts, and vouchers.Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.